Synology DS418play 4k Ready NAS Announced

Synology’s newest DS418 NAS Drive goes all in for media consumers boasting 4 drive bays with up to 40TB of storage and 2 channels of 4k h.264/265 transcoding at the same time. Powered by an Intel Dual Core Processor, the DS418PLAY includes a 2 year warranty, encryption options, and plenty of data security measures to keep your files and media safe.

If you are new to Networks Attached Storage (NAS), this 4 drive bay will allow you to setup a redundant file structure to ensure that your files stay safe even if a hard drive fails. But the main feature is with the network connectivity and included software that transforms this drive into a full featured server allowing you to access your files both internally on your network or externally from thousands of miles away. The benefits that come with an ability to access files and stream your videos to any location worldwide cannot be overstated. As someone who personally owns and uses a Synology Diskstation NAS, I simply cannot fathom how I ever lived without one.

On the technical side, the DS418PLAY offers 220MB/s read and write speeds, dual 1GbE ports to prevent unexpected LAN failure, 2 USB 3.0 ports, a security lock, and does it all in a compact and sturdy 4 bay enclosure. With a host of included file management and collaboration services built in to the drive, setting up your Synology NAS is a fairly easy procedure. The included services allow for easy sharing with others, access to all your files remotely, desktop backup for automatically backing up other computers, and a host of security controls. The DS418PLAY is priced at $429 (drives sold separately) and on sale now. If 4 bays and 40TB sounds a bit much for you, check out the DS218PLAY offering some of the same features with 2 drive bays for $249.