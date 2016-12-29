GEORGE OURFALIAN via Getty Images A ceasefire in Syria will begin at midnight on Dec. 30.

BEIRUT, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The Syrian army announced a nationwide halt to fighting to begin at midnight on Thursday, in a move designed to pave the way for a political solution to the country’s more-than six-year-old war.

In a statement carried by Syrian state news agency SANA, the army said the ceasefire will begin at 0000 on Dec. 30.

It excluded Islamic State, the group formerly known as the Nusra Front and all groups linked to them.