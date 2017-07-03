Syria on the Brink-Will US Get Into The Fray?

This blog has consistently called attention to the situation in South East Syria and its very dangerous possible implications, not least among them a growing ground American military involvement. When such reminders fail to materialize , then the writer faces the likely loss of credibility, and when something finally happens, then the writer usually refrains from the ‘’I told you so’’, hence a no -win situation. Still another reminder is in place here-things there are really boiling down to the point of imminent eruption.

Here is the factual situation on the ground. The Syrian army, supported by irregular mainly Shi’ite militias has waged, in the last few days, a battle in the Dar’a area in South Syria against a loosely combined Sunni force calling itself Jaysh Muhammad [the army of Muhammad], but failed to eradicate the threat posed by the rebels to the main highway linking South Syria to Damascus. The ground forces are assisted by the Syrian air force, and today, also by the Russian air force which strafed a civilian target near a Druze village called Al Hakef , where 20 civilians were killed. Suddenly, the Syrian army declared a unilateral cease fire in this region, and usually such unilateral announcements come when the Assad forces do not do well in the fighting and need a respite. While the official explanation given by the Syrian army is, that tomorrow there is going to be another round of ‘’peace talks’’ sponsored by Russia in Kazhakstan, the real reason is different. The armored division number 5 , which carried the main burden of the fighting in Dar’a is needed elsewhere. This is the other front in South East Syria, that which is focused on the hitherto hardly known village of Al Tanf. This is a highly strategic location. It is the ground route used by Shi’ite Iraqi militias, as well Iranian Revolutionary Guards, as their main gate to Syria and Lebanon, being part of the Iranian effort, led by the notorious General Qasem Suleimani to create the Shi’ite crescent, which is the nightmare of so many Sunnis in the region. In the last recent months the American Central Command, in clear departure from the policy under President Obama, issued specific warnings to Assad and his allies, to have hands off Al Tanf. The warnings led to some aerial activity, but it seems, according to reports in the last few hours, that the Syrians and Iranians have their own ideas about Al Tanf . The gist of the reports is, that the Syrians and their Shi’ite allies opened an offensive in Al Tanf, and the armored division which fought in Dar’a is in the forefront of the Syrian army offensive, along division number 18, and with that, the question is, where is the US? What is going to be the American response?

Surely, under Trump and Mattis, the American image of hesitation, uncertainty and reserve which characterized the Obama policy in Syria, especially after the volte - face regarding the use of chemical weapons by the Assad regime, has given way to another image. That of resolute resistance to any use of chemical weapons by Assad, as well as support to the Kurds in the North East, and most importantly, determined rejection of Iran’s far reaching ambitions in the region. The recent American warning to Assad to refrain from using chemicals seem to have worked, that is according to American sources, and American aerial activity in the Al Tanf region indicated a readiness to test the credibility of the other big player in Syria, Russia. These are all signals of a coherent policy, but then such policy should be tested when faced with a challenge, such as the current Syrian-Iranian activity in Al Tanf. Reliability is the name of the game in Syria, and now maybe the time for showing what it means, or to blink. The above is not a call for battle, not a full-scale American ground intervention, but a reminder, that in the absence of ANY military activity, surely aerial, coupled with effective diplomacy, the US may lose face, and will be tempted to intervene in the future, also by using its ground forces, under far less favorable circumstances. There are reports about American flights over the area, and mobilization of American-controlled Syrian rebels to be flown to Al Tanf. It is a potentially very dangerous situation, which can still be contained before getting out of hand.