Syrian Warfare Game And United Nations Perspective

Jamal Qaiser - DC Commissioner for UN Affairs developed his plan after the Khan Shaykhun chemical attack which took place in Syria on 4 April 2017 on the town of Khan Shaykhun has been declared as the deadliest chemical attack in Syria since the Ghouta chemical attack in 2013. The town was reported to have been struck by a heavy airstrike by government forces followed by massive civilian chemical poisoning. The release of the toxic gas, likely sarin, killed at least 74 people and injured more than 557, according to the Idlib health authority resources.

INTERNATIONAL FORA STANCE AND BLAME GAME

The opposition groups say that the Syrian air force dropped chemical bombs on innocent civilians. According to the statement of Syrian government officials the government does not and has not used chemical weapons. President Vladimir Putin said the attack might be a provocation. On April 11, Vladimir Putin suggested that the chemical attack was a false flag operation intended to discredit the Syrian government

According to the US government, the Syrian government under Assad was behind the chemical attack, and the Syrian jets carried out the bombing of a rebel stronghold. On the morning of 7 April, 2017, the United States launched 59 cruise missiles on Shayrat Airbase, a Syrian airfield near Shayrat, believed to be the base for the aircraft that carried out the chemical attack.

VIWES OF OPCW

The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) expressed "serious concern" and said that its Fact-Finding Mission in Syria was "gathering and analyzing information from all available sources. Amnesty International said the evidence points to an "air-launched chemical attack”, while the World Health Organization (WHO) said that victims carried the signs of exposure to nerve agents.

UNITED NATIONS PERSPECTIVE

France called for an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council after this devastating attack. France, Britain, and the United States (the permanent members of the Security Council), circulated a draft to the Council's 15 members condemning the chemical attack in Syria.

Jamal A. Qaiser is a DC commissioner for UN Affairs. The Diplomatic Coucil Enjoys the highest consultative status with the UN.

BASIS UNDERPINNING SYRIAN UPRISING

According to Mr. Qaiser following are the root causes of the dilemma being faced in Syria:

_ Political repression

_ Discredited ideology

_ Uneven economic conditions

_ Population surge

_State violence

_Minority Rule

_Persistent tensions and derogatory attitude

_ Increased acrimony and race of power

_Decreased solidarity and strategic vision

The Syrian Chemical attack raises the following questions in Mr. Qaiser’s opinion:

1. What kind of benefit will USA get from this devastating attack?

2. Is this blatant terrorism act victimizing innocents especially children the solution?

3. Is the United Nations Charta so meaningless and worthless for a big power that its violation is insignificant in their eyes?

KEY ELEMENTS FOR SYRIAN CONFLICT DIMINUTION

Mr. Jamal Qaiser, has proposed the following 10 step plan to bring peace to Syria:

1. Emphasize legitimacy

2. Take diplomatic measures

3. Assist conciliations, arbitrations and mediations

4. Maintain flexibility

5. Keep issue and power proportional

6. Seek common grounds

7. Resist aggression

8. Negotiate through dialogue and mutual co operation

9. Display commitment

10. Avoid sensationalism

POLICY-RELEVANT IMPLICATIONS FOR IRADICATING VIOLENCE IN SYRIA IN VIEW OF MR.QAISER:

Smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after a recent airstrike Reuters

1. Urgency in ceasing direct and indirect funding of terrorist groups and the extremism supporting/promoting elements and stopping this interventionist and counterproductive regime change Syrian war which is primarily over competing oil pipelines and dropping the petrol-dollar currency of exchange act.

2. A diplomatic negotiation with Assad for resolution.

3. Affable dialogue among western powers to resolve the issue.

4. Formulation of a Muslim-led convoy for gathering all on one table and settling the conflict.

5. Finding out ways to stem the flow of European fighters to Syria, arresting individuals suspected of planning to travel to Syria or who are recruiting others to do so, stopping the flow of masses to these conflict zones by confiscating passports on security grounds, detaining the returning fighters under laws that criminalize training in terrorist camps etc.

OBLIGATIONS ON UNITED NATIONS REGARDING SYRIAN UNREST

Being the world’s sole truly universal organization, the DC Commissioner believes that the diplomatic council is the foremost forum possessing tendency to address issues that transcend national boundaries and cannot be resolved by any country acting alone individually. By dint of its unique international character and powers vested in its charter, it has the force to take actions against issues confronting humanity, thus establishing framework for international peace and security, promoting sustainable social and economic progress worldwide.

In Mr. Qaiser’s opinion all needed in case of Syrian chemical attack is an investigation that would require well equipped professional corps, indigenous and international, fully trained and well equipped with peace building competency for conflict prevention, management and resolutions of matters ultimately. Syrian issue need to be settled peacefully and non-coercively so that the lives of innocent Syrian civilians are not endangered.

Conclusion

The Syrian ongoing conflict has presented challenges to the international community. The Ghouta chemical attacks, The Khan Shaykhun chemical attack , the call of the opposition for the regime change and the sectarian rivalry make the crisis in Syria one of the most troublesome conflicts in the last years. The Syrian war is the key factor that facilitated the emergence of ISIS. . The chemical weapons attack not only enhances atrocities globally but also victimizes innocents especially children.

According to Mr. Jamal Qaiser’s point of view the UN Sectary General should take such diplomatic measures that keep intra-state and inter-state tensions and issues from escalating into violent conflicts. He emphasizes war is not a solution at all. Bombings and killing of innocents can itself be regarded as an act of terrorism and hence is against the charter of United Nations therefore investigations need to be carried out against this unlawful act on the Syrian land. So, according to him instead of just behaving like a condemner and expressing deprecatory attitude the United Nation (global think tank) needs to:

WAKE UP AND SMEEL THE COFFEE;