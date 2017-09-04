I did it. Not something I recommend for just anyone, but so far the perfect medicine for me. I gave away or sold everything that wouldn’t fit in my SUV, and I moved to a different state. Yup, that happened. I am wrapping up my first week in my new home, and I couldn’t be more at peace about any decision I’ve ever made.

Personal peace seems to be that one thing we want to achieve but appears to be unobtainable for so many. It begs the questions, “Why are we so hard on ourselves, why do we find it so hard to just do what it takes to make ourselves happy?” It goes without saying that I have had a few rough years. Finding simple peace has been my only goal. Happiness in my opinion, comes once you have found your own peace. For me finding peace was as easy as walking into a Sea Port Village restaurant and hearing, “Jessica..... table for one.”

As the server walked me towards the back, around a corner, and around another corner to the very back part of the restaurant, all I could do is giggle to myself. We arrived at my “table for one” ..... a beautifully set banquet sized table for eight. I again giggled to myself as I watched her feverishly trying to clear the glasses and place settings away, even offering to help at one point because there was so much to clear away while attempting to make this table for eight into a table for one.

From the plethora of seating options, I chose the chair closest to the window so I could admire the view of the ocean. It had started to rain; the staff was busy bringing all of the guests who were sitting on the patio into the main dining area. I sat there with my coffee and my omelette, just grinning. It was in that exact moment that I realized I had done it. I found my personal peace. Gone was the care about what others would think by the image of one woman eating alone at a table for eight. Gone was the worry of what I should or should not do. Gone was the fear we all feel of being judged. No, I didn’t ask if I could just sit at the bar instead of this huge table. Why? Because I wanted to sit by a window just like everyone else, and I’m not ready to give up on the little things that bring me joy simple because I am a “table for one.”

Sometimes putting your own personal happiness first feels selfish, it is not. In this circumstance, there were plenty of open tables at the restaurant; I wasn’t putting anyone else out by enjoying the view by myself at this monstrosity of the “table for one.” I simply chose what I wanted and went for it. Laughing at what once would have been considered a ridiculous embarrassment of a brunch.

Personal peace is something we all should not only strive for, but we should also be able to recognize that is absolutely obtainable, and more so, it is necessary.

As I wrap up my first week in my new home, my new environment; totally encompassed by the unknown of what is in store in my future, I feel nothing but peace. My crazy decision to relocate my life alone, to a different state completely solidified by the simple experience of “table for one?”