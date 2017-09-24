TACKLING KAEPERNICK AND THOSE WHO DON'T STAND IN THE NFL

Last year around this time my wife and I were sitting at this posh Italian restaurant in Katy, TX on a Saturday night along with three other married couples. Our daughters, all high school freshman and schoolmates, were sitting a few tables down dressed up like princesses for their first homecoming dance. They were attending as a group and were allowed to go as long as there were no dates. (Queue giant fatherly “Dikembe Mutombo” finger wave) “Not in my house!”

We parents, in our infinite wisdom, thought a pre-dance dinner would be a great way to keep an eye on...I mean, spend some time with our daughters as well as get to know each other a little better. For me, it’s imperative to get to know the parents of my children’s friends. And for good reason.

The wine was flowing, the food was rich and the conversation was light and humorous until someone (me) mentioned the NFL and suddenly one of the fathers’ made a face of disgust and said “I’m boycotting the NFL this year. That Colin Kaepernick is a damn THUG who hates ‘Merica and I just can’t stand to watch as those pampered athletes make a mockery of our National Anthem. I ain’t buying NFL merchandise and I sure as hell ain’t watchin. Makes me sick.” He snickered and sneered making his point loud and clear. I was quiet but somewhat astonished at this visceral response and the drastic action or (inaction) he’d be taking regarding the NFL, Kaepernick, and others who would support his kneeling rather than standing during our nation’s anthem.

Many of my readers know that I couldn’t be more proud of my son who serves in our great nation’s Navy, that I have written positively about my interactions with law enforcement and even written about and questioned the validity of the idea of white privilege in America but with the shooting of Terence Crutcher by officer Betty Shelby (pictured above) in Tulsa, OK, that took place the night before, I was deeply concerned by the comments made about Kaepernick and those who decided not to stand for our anthem. To be perfectly honest, up to that very point, I had neither supported nor opposed Colin Kaepernick’s silent protest. I figured it was his right as an American citizen to sit or to stand. Now, I’m no fool, I was perfectly aware of the drama his silent protest had caused in week one of the regular season last year and that many teams and players decided to show their solidarity or support in one way or the other but I’ll be honest…I didn’t care. I was just thrilled that football season was back on my big screen. But NOWwith the controversial shooting of Terence Crutcher and how it was captured on video (along with a plethora of similar incidences in recent past) I could no longer ignore his reasoning for protesting. And so, I freely admit to you that my feelings on the matter, were now very much mixed—as mixed as the blood that was running within my own brown skin.

Truth be told, I was mixed about Colin Kaepernick too. During his NFL training camp last year, I recalled seeing a photo of him wearing socks depicting police officers as pigs during a practice in Kazar Stadium in San Francisco. I can remember thinking “What an idiot”and how I felt he was not someone I would want my kids to admire or emulate. That premeditated act, alone, indicated to me a hatred and lack of respect for law enforcement well before he decided to silently protest. That being said, I did admire his willingness to stand (or sit) for what he obviously believes in and he believes that people of color are being oppressed in the United States and he also believes that he is taking a stand against police brutality. Kaepernick said this publicly via NFL.com “I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color, to me, this is bigger than football and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder.”

So, even though, I may have thought of him as an attention grabbing, immature, spoiled, athlete with hateful socks, initially—this statement actually got my attention. And now it’s easy to see (from where I sit) that he was willing to sacrifice millions of dollars as well as any adoration of public opinion...for his belief. As a result, a recent poll identified Colin Kaepernick as the most hated athlete in America and he has admitted to receiving death threats because of his position. Death threats? Really? Is this not America? Is it not his absolute right as an American to express himself any way he wants? Didn’t good Americans die throughout our history to give him that very right? So now, I’m intrigued because something within me is beginning to burn and I’m now thinking Colin may be on to something here. Because (I know this fundamental truth about the human condition)it’s only when people threaten to kill you because of your ideas that I know that real human consciousness is about to be elevated. Not to lump Kaepernick in the elite humanitarian groups of Mahatma Ghandi or Martin Luther King (not so fast) but we all know what happens when people want to kill you for expressing contrary ideas about society and (in some cases) putting a spotlight on a particular darkness. Muhammad Ali was widely hated in the 1960’s as he opposed the Vietnam War. When he refused to serve in the U.S. Army he said “Man, I ain’t got no quarrel with them Viet Cong. No Viet Cong ever called me nigger.” This was a man that was absolutely vilified for years and he sacrificed everything for what he believed in yet today he is a national treasure. And for good reason.

I don’t speak for Kaepernick or other black athletes who choose not to stand but what I think they are trying to convey to this country and to the rest of the world is that to some there seems to be a different measuring stick when it comes to the value of human life in America. Especially as it relates to blacks and some troubling incidents with law enforcement. Here are a few examples…

A 50 year old black man, Walter Scott, who was pulled over for a non-functioning taillight in South Carolina is shot numerous times in the back by a police officer. The cop is video recorded planting a gun as he lies on the ground dying. Walter Scott’s life, seemingly, had little to no value to that officer.

A 40 year old black man, was shot and killed by a police officer because she said she was afraid. The officer was charged with manslaughter and then acquitted but Mr. Crutcher’s life seemed to have very little value in the moment that she pulled that trigger. To the police he was just a big bad dude.

A black man, Philando Castile, is shot in his car after being pulled over for a “busted tail light”. The girlfriend who is video streaming the incident live via Facebook with her daughter sitting in the back seat says Castille had told the officer he was carrying a gun for which he was licensed and says he was shot as he reached for his wallet. His life, the girlfriend and that sweet little girl in the backseat had little human value to that officer in that moment.

Yet, when a white man by the name of Dylan Roof, is finally apprehended after the mass murder of 9 black parishioners at the historic Mother Emanuel AME Church, in Charleston, South Carolina…law enforcement bought him lunch at a Burger King before taking him into custody. The question must be asked if Dylan Roof had been black and murdered 9 white church goers do you think law enforcement would have bought him lunch? One would, at least, have to admit that the optics represent a disparaging double standard.

Before I go on...let me absolutely and adamantly defend the majority of the men and women that serve admirably in law enforcement. I have the deepest respect for that profession and for the people that put their life on the line for us each and every day. I do not mention the incidences above to create anger or animosity towards law enforcement. Again, this is an extremely complicated social issue with a mixed bag of emotional feelings and I mean absolutely no disrespect to those that selflessly serve our communities with honor and dignity.

What I am trying to bring to light and what I am trying to convey by sharing the examples above is to express (to a reasonable audience with sober minds) to help facilitate the conversation towards a conclusion that many blacks have already come to accept. In pockets spread out across our great country there is a residual stain of belief or credence that concedes to a conscious or subconscious mind that secretly stomachs the pervasive internal mindset that whispers...“The lives of blacks are seemingly of lesser value than the lives of whites.” Like it or not—this is a psychological oppressive understanding that even blacks have come to accept because history continues to tell them (through incident after incident) that a black life seems ‘cheaper’ than a white life. So how and why would most blacks, especially in our inner cities, conclude or act any differently? In the past 200 years it was widely known and blatantly accepted that a black life was not as valuable as a white life and people would think it as well as say it (openly) but today it would never be said (openly) but the thought still remains in the heart and minds of enough ignorant people in this country to cause a real conscious division.

I admire and respect our military men and women, I love our country and I am very proud to be an American. It has afforded me the greatest opportunities in life to pursue happiness and pursue my dreams and is why I STAND for the national anthem when it is played. Some would even say, I beat the odds. I escaped the projects, fatherlessness, drugs, violence, sexual abuse, poverty, and many other challenges growing up as a minority and I was lucky enough to shatter the socio-economic cycle that I was brought up into. But the truth is many blacks don’t and to some many of them are thought of as having little to no value in our society.

So, forgive me, if I have no issue with Colin Kaepernick or any other athlete that chooses to sit during the anthem. Every action has a reaction and we all reap what we sow. These athletes are making a conscious decision to do what they are doing and fully understand the social and possibly personal financial implications it will have on them. Aside from that, whether we like it or not, our country affords them the right to do so...period. And I am thankful that we have that right as Americans.

In truth, I take more issue with the man I had dinner with who doesn’t understand our constitutional rights and stereotyped another human being for standing up for what he believed in. So, for me (and I can only speak for me) by sitting during the national anthem and silently shedding light on an unpopular subject...maybe, just maybe, Colin Kaepernick and these NFL players are actually helping to move the conscious needle forward. If this helps us (as a society) to open our eyes in order to have the compassion to close them again...so that we can re-see the above aforementioned tragic incidences with fresh eyes perhaps (we too) would feel a little less proud and maybe even feel the anger and the dark cloud of oppression that many blacks say they feel every day.

It’s through this looking glass of true compassion, love and real empathy that will enable us to elevate our truest forms of human consciousness and dignity and begin to acknowledge that the struggle that many black people experienced and experience in many pockets of America...is real. This, in my humble opinion, is the first step that will eventually lead us down a path of real social change, real justice and real unity. In doing so, I’m confident that when this happens we will ALL be proud to stand for a country like that.

I voted for him but President Trump (In my opinion) missed a valuable opportunity to unify the country over the weekend by exhibiting a sincere lack of understanding of our Constitution and lack of empathy for a cause that has its foundation in historical truth. Attacking the NFL and the handful of players that don’t stand during the anthem will only galvanise the players and unite them in support of each other.