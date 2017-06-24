Tagging Toxic Peers: How Online Friends Become Frenemies

Virtual aggression is more likely to come from friends than foes. Online friendship involves self-disclosure, which increases vulnerability. When friends become frenemies, disclosed personal information becomes ammunition for cyber-aggression.

Michelle Carter was recently convicted of involuntary manslaughter, for encouraging her late boyfriend Conrad Roy to commit suicide. Their relationship was sustained mostly through text messages; they rarely spent time together in person.[i]

Although their relationship began as a bond between two troubled teenagers, the friendship had a dark side. While Carter initially attempted to talk Roy out of harming himself, she gradually changed her tone, eventually insisting that he take his life.

Roy was a vulnerable victim. He had tried to commit suicide before, unsuccessfully. Carter knew that. In fact, in text messages leading up to Roy´s suicide, she belittled him for threatening suicide in the past and not following through, making him promise he would do it this time.[ii] She even sent him research on different methods, until they decided on poisoning by carbon monoxide.[iii]

Beyond the novel legal theory and resulting verdict, however, the Carter case highlights the power and influence of electronic communication, and how friends can wield enormous influence—either benevolently or malevolently.

Adolescent Trust is Earned Through Behavior

Young people place a heightened importance on social life during adolescence as they begin to spend more time with peers than parents. Whether on or offline, the psychology of adolescent friendship includes a relationship between behavior and trust.

A 2016 study by Lee et al. demonstrated that when primed with information about an interaction partner, adolescents are more likely to trust and share information with someone they believe to be “good,” rather than neutral or bad.[iv] They discovered, however, that with age, adolescents are able to overcome prior social information. They found that late adolescents demonstrated increased flexibility of their beliefs, and will even begin to reward trustworthy behavior from a “bad” partner.

Online, behavior is often perceived differently. Trust formation is complicated by the ambiguity created by decreased interpersonal cues, which can increase opportunities for misunderstanding.

Young people are therefore wise to spend time with friends face-to-face in order to perceive the maximum amount of information necessary to evaluate trustworthiness. Virtual communication can then be used to enhance existing offline relationships.

The challenge of forming trust online is particularly relevant to individuals who turn to the Internet out of loneliness, because they are reaching out to form social connections while already in a state of enhanced vulnerability.

Online Trust and Vulnerability

A 2017 study by Jung-Hyun Kim revealed that lonely people prefer smartphone-mediated communication (SMC) than face-to-face interaction.[v] The study revealed that lonely people sought SMC as an easy passive coping strategy, although it did not lead to in-person contact. Kim notes that this preference for SMC produces a double negative result: it decreases perceived social support from online social networks, and increases the chances of developing problematic smartphone use.

When lonely individuals online share personal information, they may increase their vulnerability. Because sharing personal information with the wrong people online can provide ammunition for cyber aggression—even between “friends.”

Toxic Peer Influence Online: Where Friends Become Frenemies

Choose your friends carefully. Your life may depend on it. This grave reminder is corroborated by a rash of tragic cyber bullying-prompted suicides we have experienced across the country in recent years.[vi] Online, words are used as weapons, even between friends. Often especially between friends.

A 2016 study by Felmlee and Faris found that youth cyber aggression occurs frequently between friends (current or former) and dating partners.[vii] They found online aggression to be more likely between individuals with close, intimate ties, rather than individuals with more distant connections. They note that electronic aggression presumably stems from revenge, competition, or attempt to repel romantic rivals.

Acknowledging that friendships appear to increase, not decrease, the likelihood of electronic aggression, Felmlee and Faris speculate that well-connected individuals possess more information about each other that can be used to inflict injury, and also note that increased interaction between well-connected friends creates greater opportunity for conflict and misunderstanding.

One promising facet of adolescent development, however, is that even young people, who sleep with their smartphones under their pillows, have strong, offline connections.

Cultivate Healthy Friendships On and Offline

Acknowledging that toxic friends who possess insider information can use the personal details to inflict emotional injury should motivate young people to choose their friends wisely. Especially online, where there are less relational cues. The good news is that most adolescents who have smartphones also maintain healthy offline relationships with friends and family. These in-person, beneficial relationships can be used to counteract the negative impact of toxic peers.

Felmlee and Faris, although their research examined toxic ties, note that prior research indicates that friendship during adolescence can improve academic performance, enhance mental health, and promote romantic relational stability. They note that even having one friend can provide protection from bullying, and soften the blow of victimization.

The key is to proactively exercise relational selectivity on the front end, in order to read red flags sooner rather than later. Investing in healthy friendships, both face-to-face and online, can increase relational satisfaction, and temper the trials of adolescence.

About the author:

Wendy Patrick, JD, PhD, is a career prosecutor, author, and behavioral expert. She is the author of author of Red Flags: How to Spot Frenemies, Underminers, and Ruthless People (St. Martin´s Press), and co-author of the revised version of the New York Times bestseller Reading People (Random House).

She lectures around the world on sexual assault prevention, safe cyber security, and threat assessment. She is an Association of Threat Assessment Professionals Certified Threat Manager. The opinions expressed in this column are her own.

Find her at wendypatrickphd.com or @WendyPatrickPhD

This article was originally published in Psychology Today https://www.psychologytoday.com/blog/why-bad-looks-good/201706/tagging-toxic-peers-how-online-friends-become-frenemies#_=_

