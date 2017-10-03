Taj Stansberry, Artist Behind Some of the Most Watched Videos on Youtube

Taj Stansberry is an American director and photographer known for his music videos with artists such as Rihanna, J Lo, Usher, Ne-Yo, John Legend, Young Jeezy, Ludacris, Keyshia Cole, Swizz Beatz, Eve, Wale and Big Sean. His video for Jennifer Lopez's "On the Floor" is the most watched female video of all time on YouTube with over 800,000,000 views.

Kofi: When did you first become interested in videography/cinematography?

Taj: I think after I saw my mentor, Anthony Mandler’s work. His work captured raw human emotion. His ability to get to the core of a story in such a short amount of time really inspired me.

Kofi: Did growing up in Oakland have an impact on your success in your career? If so, how did growing up in Oakland mold you into the person you are today?

Taj: Absolutely. Oakland inspired me to be an artist- my own artist. Everywhere you look in my city and around the Bay Area, people are following their dreams. Oakland taught me how to respect the grind.

Kofi: You’re from the Bay Area but you currently live in Los Angeles. What is the biggest difference between LA and the Bay Area?

Taj: The Bay Area is a little more laid back. LA is the entertainment capital of the world, so a lot of the focus here is geared towards becoming the next musical artist, producer, director, photographer, model, etc. The Bay Area is more focused on tech app development, software engineering, etc. The cultures are just different. The “lights” are a bitter dimmer in the Bay Area but just as effective if you know what I mean.

Kofi: Every accomplished person has that, “Whoa I’m really doing this” moment. What was your breakthrough moment in your career?

Taj: I think after I directed Jennifer Lopez’s “On The Floor”. It was such a huge video before I even shot it that I began to realize the magnitude of the creative responsibility I was given. You don’t just get opportunities like that unless you’re prepared and seasoned. I’m very grateful for Jennifer’s trust in me till this day.

Kofi: What did you buy with your first big check?

Taj: Oh, man…I bought an Audi R8 and a Rolex in the same day. Looking back on it, it was a dumb decision, but at least I got it out of my system. It did make me happy at the time so it wasn’t a total waste of money.

Kofi: What is the one personality trait that might annoy people about you, but is essential to your creativity?

Taj: I’d have to say my mood swings. I can be so into a narrative that I start becoming the characters that I’m developing. One moment I can be extremely vibrant and cheerful and the next moment, depending on what I’m writing or prepping for, I can become this hermit that cuts himself off from the world. But the further in-depth I go, the better the product in the end so it’s worth it to me.

Kofi: As someone who is familiar with working with creatives and talent I’ve realized how difficult it can be to manage and collaborate with certain personalities. Who is your favorite person to work with? Why?

Taj: I’ve been fortunate enough in my career to work with a lot of talented people but if I had to choose one, I’d have to pick Jennifer Lopez. Not because it’s the biggest video I’ve ever done either. It was really how much I learned through her drive, attention to detail and professionalism she displayed. She really showed me what it takes to be on her level.

Kofi: So I know you published your first book not too long ago. What was your inspiration behind Turbulence? What message do you want to get across to those who check out your book?

Taj: Turbulence was my “thank you” to all my supporters and personal guide to success for aspiring creatives. I really just wanted people to experience my journey from a deeper level, while gaining my own understanding of WHY I am who I am today. We are the art that we put into the world. But the real question is WHY do we do what we do? This book was an investigation of that question.

Kofi: Good or bad, what keeps you awake at night?

Taj: Hope and curiosity. And every blue moon- anxiety.

Kofi: There’s a lot of competition in your space and many fail to overcome adversity. If there is one piece of advice you could give to aspiring creatives what would it be?

Taj: Explore, embrace change and continuously create- whether it’s benefitting you monetarily or not. Our duty as creative beings is to share our gift with the world. Oh, and you’re only competing with yourself. Outside “competition” is a mirage meant to distract you and throw you off course. Be the best you that you can be. That’s all you’ll ever be anyway.

Kofi: What’s next? Any cool projects in the works?

Taj: A few short films and developing a really cool web series with my editor and best friend, Dre Jones, who’s also a director and writer. Really excited about that.

Kofi: Let’s ask some lighthearted questions. So let’s say you meet a woman on the LA streets and you ask her to dinner. What restaurant are you taking her to?

Taj: Uhhh…depends on the vibe I get from her. But the first place that comes to mind is Nobu in Malibu. Something about good seafood and the view and sounds of the ocean that wins me over every time. I’ve had some great conversations in that setting.

Kofi: What are your thoughts on dating in LA?