Take a Closer Look at Who is Supporting Qatar

An ancient and wise adage suggests that to truly know someone’s motives and intentions consider that person’s friends and allies and look closely at who comes to that person’s defense.

In the case of the recent dispute with Qatar over its continued support for Islamist extremism, we find Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain and Egypt united in their insistence that Qatar take concrete and verifiable actions to stop financing and providing safe haven to terrorists.

And the other side, those groups and individuals most vocally supporting Qatar are the very terrorist groups that Qatar claims not to be supporting - Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, the Muslim Brotherhood and the Al-Nusra Front – which raises the question If Qatar were not an active supporter of global extremism why would those very extremists line up to support Qatar and attack the group of nations (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain and Egypt) pushing the fight against terrorism? Qatar’s friends betray the real story – global extremists are coming to Qatar’s defense for one reason and one reason only, Qatar is a primary benefactor, supporter and defender of global extremism. Consider the list of internationally sanctioned extremists coming together as a Qatar’s terrorist support group:

Youtube · Abdullah Muhaisni, the Sharia Law Mufti of Al-Nusra Front, and Hamed Ali, an ISIS supporter.

· Abdullah Muhaisni, the Sharia Law Mufti of Al-Nusra Front, and Hamed Ali, an ISIS supporter.

Qatar Decline Negotiations

(Sheikh Al-Risouni on the Gulf crisis) Extremist leaders Al-Qaradawi and Dr. Ahmed Al-Risouni, who have both sought to undermine the Saudi Arabia and its allies in an attempt to bolster their terrorist benefactor, Qatar.

Al-Risouni’s stance on Al-Qaradawi's designation as a terrorist figure.

• Ansar al-Sharia, an AQAP affiliate, in its latest publication of “the mask has fallen” issued by the As-Sahab Foundation - the informational arm of al-Qaeda – have responded to the recent dispute by calling its supporters to side with Qatar. Further, the organization is attempting to use the current situation to recruit more followers to their extremist ideology.

• Al-Masra Newspaper, which is linked to Al-Qaeda, has voiced its support for Qatar and its condemnation of Saudi Arabia and its allies for standing up against terrorism.

Al Masra Article Title: QATAR CAUGHT IN THE CROSSFIRE, THE BIGGEST POLITICAL DIVIDE IN GCC

Al Masra Article Title: SAUDI ARABIA STIPULATES QATAR TO STOP SUPPORTING HAMAS TO RESTORE TIES..

Facebook Arabic • On the Facebook page of (Revolution for Brave), a link was posted saying: Watch this video of Shiekh Al-Magamsi challenging King Salam and saying, “Hamas is an honor to the wider nation and not a terrorist group”

• The Muslim Brotherhood has been working to gather its network in support of Qatar evidenced by Algerian MP Hassn Oreibi’s announcement to form a committee to follow up with what he described as a “conspiracy” to punish Qatar and the Muslim Brotherhood. The pattern in this conspiracy of terrorist support is very clear. Qatar’s terrorist allies are publicly demonstrating their support because they want Qatar’s continued multilateral support including financial support and assistance. As the ancient adage suggests, we can tell the truth about Qatar by its friends. And who are Qatar’s friends? Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, the Muslim Brotherhood and the Al-Nusra Front.That support should make it clear and confirm that Qatar finances and provides safe haven to terrorists.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

You can order Dr. Rafizadeh’s books on Here. You can sign up for Dr. Rafizadeh’s newsletter for the latest news and analyses on Here. You can contact him at Dr.rafizadeh@post.harvard.edu or follow him at @Dr_Rafizadeh.

Harvard-educated, Dr. Majid Rafizadeh is a world-renowned businessman, a leading Iranian-American political scientist, president of the International American Council on the Middle East, and best-selling author. He serves on the advisory board of Harvard International Review.

Dr. Rafizadeh is frequently invited to brief governmental and non-governmental organizations as well as speak, as a featured speaker, at security, business, diplomatic, and social events. He has been recipient of several fellowships and scholarships including from Oxford University, Annenberg, University of California Santa Barbara, Fulbright program, to name few He is regularly quoted and invited to speak on national and international outlets including CNN, BBC World TV and Radio, ABC, Aljazeera English, Fox News, CTV, RT, CCTV America, Skynews, CTV, and France 24 International, to name a few. . He analyses have appeared on academic and non-academic publications including New York Times International, Los Angeles Times, CNN, Fareed zakaria GPS, The Atlantic, Foreign Policy, The Nation, The National. Aljazeera, The Daily Beast, The Nation, Jerusalem Post, The Economic Times, USA Today Yale Journal of International Affairs, Georgetown Journal of International Affairs, and Harvard International Review. He is a board member of several significant and influential international and governmental institutions, and he is native speaker of couple of languages including Persian, English, and Arabic. He also speaks Dari, and can converse in French, Hebrew. More at Harvard. And You can learn more about Dr. Rafizadeh on HERE. The post was originally published on the Arab News.