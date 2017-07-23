Take a Good Look at Trump Care

The Look of Fear after being denied Health Care

The Babbling Twittiot sitting in The White House focused on everything to make Russia great again includes taking our medical care away. What Trump and the Republican House and Senate cannot do is change The Emergency Medical and Treatment Labor Act (EMTLA).That is the safety net that guarantees emergency care to everyone and prevents all hospitals from turning away patients or sending them off to another hospital for the lack of ability to pay. In view of the efforts being made in the House and Senate to eliminate Obama Care we should all all be aware of the Emergency Medical law enacted in 1986 : The Emergency Medical and Treatment Labor Act (EMTLA)

All Public and private hospitals alike are prohibited by law from denying a patient care in an emergency. The Emergence Medical and Treatment Labor Act passed by Congress in 1986 explicitly forbids the denial of care to indigent or uninsured patients based on a lack of ability to pay. Care can not be denied anyone showing up in need of care in an emergency room , including undocumented persons.The Law also prohibits unnecessary transfers while care is being administered and prohibits the suspension of care once it is initiated. This is known as “PATIENT DUMPING” and this law prevents hospitals from dumping patients who cannot pay onto other hospitals. Prior to the implementation of the Emergency Medical Treatment and Active Labor Act of 1986, a patient coming into a hospital emergency room often had no right to treatment or even evaluation, no matter how dire his or her condition. If patients could not prove that they had the resources to pay for care, they could be turned away or sent elsewhere -even if they had to walk. Certainly some of the sick suffered adverse health consequences as a result of delayed care -and sometimes they died. That was how it was prior to 1986 and now Trump and the Republican Senate are trying their best to turn back the clock to the good ol' days prior to 1986.

What Does the Law Mandate?