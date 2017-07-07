Take A Journey Into Wellness Week at the Beloved, Playa Mujeres

When you think of the perfect escape, unplugging from the everyday stressors, do you dream of a relaxing beach, somewhere away from it all? Yet, have you booked a trip to a tropical all-inclusive resort, such as the Caribbean, and find yourself in a fast-paced party environment, where all you can eat and drink is offered? Do you get caught up in the frenzy of so many activities, indulgent food and exotic elixirs, that you end up indulging especially in more alcohol than fresh juice?

While you catch yourself dreaming of a magical vacation, needing to escape from work and other obligations of everyday life, can you really relax? You may think you are getting a rest, but may return home with a hangover. You may have enjoyed the fuzzy memories that fade, (except for all those wild n’ crazy selfies) but end up realizing it wasn’t all that revitalizing. In the end, with all the activities, shopping and running around, the trip may have been more stress than rest.

This is why there are so many health savvy travelers seeking holiday escapes that make a difference in their overall well-being. And smart resorts are designing programs to feed the world-weary soul of their guests with nourishing, life-affirming experiences.

Wellness Week is a fast growing trend in luxury resort travel which meets the demands of the ever more stressed guests. Spas were the epicenter of wellness tourism as exclusive destination resorts, and serene sanctuaries, dedicated solely to healing and wellness. Now the all-inclusive luxury brands, already a favorite leisure destination may offer a specialized week within the resort.

“Vacations concentrating on wellness are compelling because everyday commitments create obstacles for people to do what they would like to do for their health,” says Dave Aidekman, founder of The Trip Tribe, a website connecting like-minded group travelers.

The all inclusive resorts are providing a niche with unbeatable options, such as the adults only Beloved Hotels, in Playa Mujeres, is a new beachfront boutique property from Excellence Group. They are offering an ultra deluxe Wellness Week Program, aptly named the “Joy of Life” December 11-17, 2017. This universal theme for the year-end retreat is perfectly timed for peaceful reflections, connecting with the inner guidance, replenishing and revitalizing their guests for the new year ahead. Carefully designed to address those who are seeking to experience overall well-being, the well-appointed services cater to the spa savvy aficionado who loves a great deal with great spa! Imagine an all-you-can-eat foodie fest for vegans with a cornucopia of gourmet treats for the mindful eater.

A wellness resort can help you relax, get fitter, eat healthier—and have fun, too.

This may be just what the doctor ordered, to retreat for a week to a wellness focused destination resort with all-inclusive 5 star luxury services and amenities at a world renowned locale. The Beloved Spa is a state of mind and being. Wellness… It’s the core of our luxury Cancun spa experience.

With an unstructured program, getting into the flow at this retreat appeals to people who want a break from the stress of making a lot of decisions. Everything is set up for you, all you have to do is choose your favorite offerings from a list of spa treatments, exercise and healing energy classes as well as a perfectly aligned menu of the freshest most healing foods.

This is an excellent offering, especially with the shoulder season before the holidays. As we all know, many health seekers are more attracted to non-holiday visits to avoid the crowds. The theme of focus on the Joy of Life is a beautiful testament to all, especially guests who are focused on wellness.

Since this is a couples retreat resort, the emphasis is on togetherness.

Highlights of the spa are:

• CELEBRATION FOR TWO RITUAL Combining body scrub, therapeutic mud and milk mousse bath, ending with a soothing massage. Duration 120 min.

• AROMATHERAPEUTIC COUPLES MASSAGE Combining more than 10 essential oils for relaxation and wellness in a full body massage, focusing the back. Duration 80 min.

• SACRED EARTH MASSAGE Holistic therapy that includes hot stones, rosemary and sweet basil oils in a full body massage technique. Duration 80 min.

The heart of this week may lie in the gastronomic creations of Miguel Bautista. His “Saborarte” is dedicated to teaching vegetarian and vegan cuisine,Vegan Planet Restaurants, speaker and teacher in wellness and nutrition retreats and institutions, gourmet consultant

Vegan cooking lesson:

The borderline foodies who have been contemplating the thought of trying out a more plant based nutritional diet can experience the best of these offerings. After all, being a vegan convert means learning how to combine the delicious cornucopia of fresh, gourmet food options and preparation. Besides, the health benefits are a huge payoff when you can experience the improvements both physically and mentally.

We are finding out more reasons to go vegan, with the onslaught of chronic illnesses such as diabetes running rampant, especially in children. Going back to basics, re-aligning with the ways of Ancestral eating has was a source of healing in ancient cultures, nature provides a balance in the environments, the plants, vegetables and animals that grew are biologically related with one another.

Some key aspect to Ancestral Eating:

1. It is not only the type of food but the methods of cooking, preparing baking, combining and more.

2. Ancient food relied upon Seasonal varieties, unprocessed with more plant based staples of fruit and vegetables.

3. More vibrant and nutritious, farm to table fresh, so it was lower in calories.

The Journey in Wellness Week will incorporate the qualities from ancestral roots, a combination of adapting natural healing properties, with a mindfulness experience. This is a wholistic experience including learning how to prepare and taking time out to share a meal, sprinkled with love and dedication, learning to fully embrace a wellness lifestyle.

You can choose from a multitude of classes, workshops and healing experiences from a Vegan cooking lesson to the health benefits of adapting an alkaline diet, with healthy snacks. Are you curious about essential oils, different kinds of massage techniques, learning how to listen to your body for healing? You will learn balanced living principles: from stress management to healthy habits and many others.

There are several yoga offerings, including the usual Hatha and restorative Bikrum(hot yoga), Ashtanga to Anusar to the latest craze, Stand Up Paddle board yoga. If you are a beginner, just a paddle class would be a challenge until you get your balance. A few special unique and profound offerings from a mayan master, Fernando Fernandez, will open up your chakras. You an experience healing rituals including sound therapy, and an interactive resonance concert is another highlight of this treasure trove of experiences. There is even a Cacao Ritual, a ceremony that facilitates an inner journey of relaxation to link into insightful messages from your heart. Accessing the ancient Mayan traditions, guided meditation experiences and the mastery of the guide, make these healing modalities unlike any other.