Take A Peek Inside Christie's 250-Year-Old Jewelry Archives

”Jewels play numerous and diverse roles in our lives: they can serve as measurements of wealth, icons of power, mementoes of love, the spoils of war, objects of desire and, even, emergency cash. But, above all, jewels are the embodiment of beauty,” writes François Curiel, the chairman of Christie’s Asia-Pacific, in the new book Christie’s: The Jewellery Archives Revealed (ACC Art Books, $95). Perhaps their loveliness is what makes the coffee table tome so appealing: You could stare at the sparkling pieces from the auction house’s 250-year-old archive without ever growing bored. Author Vincent Meylan delves into the stories behind both the gems andtheir owners — many of the creations within are from the collections of the rich, famous, and powerful: Marie Antoinette, Elizabeth Taylor, Queen Victoria’s granddaughters. Here, discover a few of the most impressive jewels from the book.