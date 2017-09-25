Take Breakfast On-The-Go With Pillsbury’s New Stuffed Waffle

For years 7-Eleven has been the leader in convenience and value, with warm and savory items like hot dogs, pizza and other delicious items. Now, together Pillsbury and 7-Eleven are ready to dominate the breakfast scene like never before.

Introducing the Pillsbury Stuffed Waffle, a new, 7-Eleven exclusive that’s sure to get your morning off to a good start.

This Pillsbury Stuffed Waffle is a delicious and hearty way to start your morning, made with a savory maple waffle, stuffed with eggs, sausage and cheese. For those of us that don’t want to limit breakfast to a plate of bacon and eggs, Pillsbury’s Stuffed Waffle is both satisfying and – best of all – it’s great for epic cheese pulls.

With 15 grams of protein per serving, Pillsbury’s new Stuffed Waffle is a no-mess waffle stuffed full of deliciousness that’s perfect for an on-the-go breakfast.

If you’re like us and can’t wait to get your hands on Pillsbury’s brand new Stuffed Waffles, you can find them inside warming ovens at 7-Eleven stores across the country for $2.49.

Photos by Peter Pham

By Evan Lancaster