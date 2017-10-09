Take My Money...Please

Our school is having a fundraiser, would you be interested in participating?
Of course, would $20 be okay?
Well actually, we’re selling this wrapping paper/frozen food/candy bar/useless-mass-produced-plastic…
Oh, that’s okay. I don’t really need that. I would prefer to just donate the money.
But you can’t do that.
Why not?
Because we’re selling this wrapping paper/frozen food/candy bar/usless-mass-produced-plastic-needed-by-no-one-novelty-that-will-clutter-your-closet-until-you-foist-it-on-someone-else-guised-as-a-gift…
Really, it’s okay. I’d rather just give the money to your school.
But you can’t do that…
Because we’re selling this wrapping paper/frozen food/candy bar/usless-mass-produced-plastic-needed-by-no-one-novelty-that-will-clutter-your-closet-until-you-foist-it-on-someone-else-guised-as-a-gift-that-I-have-to-sell-2,000-of-to-get-a-$10-trinket-or-face-scholastic-shame-and-scorn…
What if I just give you $10 and donate the other $10 to the school on your behalf?
But you can’t…
Because we’re selling this wrapping paper/frozen food/candy bar/usless-mass-produced-plastic-needed-by-no-one-novelty-that-will-clutter-your-closet-until-you-foist-it-on-someone-else-guised-as-a-gift-that-I-have-to-sell-2,000-of-to-get-a-$10-trinket-or-face-scholastic-shame-and-scorn-because-for-every-million-dollars-of-product-we-push-Philanthropic-Frauds-And-School-Scammers-will-donate-.000002%-and-put-the-rest-in-their-pockets-instead-of-into-school-programs…
But $10 is 50% of $20 isn’t it?
I don’t know.
Why not?
Because we’re selling this wrapping paper/frozen food/candy bar/usless-mass-produced-plastic-needed-by-no-one-novelty-that-will-clutter-your-closet-until-you-foist-it-on-someone-else-guised-as-a-gift-that-I-have-to-sell-2,000-of-to-get-a-$10-trinket-or-face-scholastic-shame-and-scorn-because-for-every-million-dollars-of-product-we-push-Philanthropic-Frauds-And-School-Scammers-will-donate-.000002%-and-put-the-rest-in-their-pockets-instead-of-into-school-programs-like-basic-math-that-help-us-actually-understand-the-consequenses-of-cutting-funding-so-far-we’re-forced-to-fundraise-for-our-futures-in-the-first-place.
And after all of that, the school can’t just take my money?
Nope.
WHY THE HELL NOT?!?!
Because we’re selling this…
Hey kid, if I just give you this $20, will you go away?
Yeah, but I’m not sure if I can make change.
I’m beginning to wonder if any of us can.
Follow me on Instagram and twitter @TheLauraBecker
CONVERSATIONS