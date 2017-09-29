Cedric Maxwell, seated in the Boston Red Sox dugout, gazed out at the field at Fenway Park and said, “The President of the United States called professional athletes sons of bitches. Can you believe that?”

Maxwell, Boston Celtics legend and broadcaster, had just taken part, along with a number of other iconic sports figures, in the launching of a new anti-racism and hate speech event at Fenway Park.

“Take The Lead” was established by the Red Sox and the other professional sports teams in Boston in order to counter the divisive racial climate gripping the country in the last few months.

Maxwell swapped stories of coping with racism in Boston in prior years with former Patriot and Hall of Famer Andre Tippett, Boston Red Sox Hall of Famer and Player Development Consultant Tommy Harper, and former Boston Bruin forward Bob Sweeney.

The African American Boston sports stars told stories of the racism that permeated Boston culture when they first arrived in the 70’s and 80’s.

“They told me to stay out of South Boston,” Harper said.

“Racism actually goes both ways,” Maxwell said. “I remember when Larry Bird got to Boston, and I was thinking, let’s see what this ‘Great White Hope’ can do.

“Then I started to see him play, and I wasn’t calling him names in my head anymore.”

The event took place on a stage erected over the Red Sox dugout and involved 100 or so kids from inner city Boston schools.

Moderator Liz Walker, a long time Boston newscaster and now a pastor in a Roxbury church, told the kids that they mattered and that one of the worst aspects of racism was invisibility.

“When you see someone,” she admonished, “look them in the eye. Tell them you see them. Tell them they’re important.”

“Take The Lead” has its roots in a racial incident at Fenway Park earlier this season involving an African American player on the Baltimore Orioles.

Part of the mission of “Take The Lead” is to eradicate racism and hate speech in the Boston area’s various professional sport venues.

Each of the teams—the Bruins, Celtics, Patriots, Red Sox, and Revolution—will play a PSA in their home fields or arenas in which athletes of a variety of racial and ethnic backgrounds speak directly into the camera about either their experiences with racism or their certainty that racist behavior has no place in a sports arena.

Others participating in the event included Boston’s mayor Martin Walsh, Governor Charlie Baker, Red Sox President and CEO Sam Kennedy, and top officials from the other teams.

In his remarks, Kennedy addressed the less-than-stellar history of race in the Red Sox organization.

Afterwards, speaking with reporters, he reiterated owner John Henry’s statements about renaming Yawkey Way, since the former team owner himself dug in for as long as he could against permitting African Americans on the team.

“Boston today is no better and no worse than other American cities,” Tommy Harper told reports after the event. “I’ve lived here for decades and raised my children here. I can go anywhere I please.

“When I first arrived, we never saw African Americans in certain neighborhoods. Today, we see all kinds of people everywhere, all over the city. It’s a better place.”

The kids all received lunch boxes and T-shirts emblazoned with the new “Take The Lead” logo.