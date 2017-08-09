Take The Reins Of Your Own Life Today

For too many people, we leave our fate in someone else’s hands. It can be really and actually doing this, or all of this fate chatter is just metaphorical speak.

Look, we all want a better or improved situation. It can be relationships, work, financial, health, well-being, community, or whatever fits your “life” picture right now.

Leaving our life up to fate can go one of two ways: first, it could be the best thing to happen because you are no longer tightly gripping on what is going to happen, or second, it could be the worst thing to happen because fate has screwed you over and over again.

Fate can be a real mother sometimes, and you don’t want to have “mother” dominate your life yet one more time, do you?

I didn’t think so.

That’s why it is so important for us to take the reins of our own life today, in this moment.

***

True, situations and circumstances are definitely different for each person. Some can actually shift and change the way they see their world while others aren’t simply capable of doing so.

Why does this happen?

Fear can definitely get in the way of moving forward. Procrastination, which is just another larger manifestation of fear, keeps people going around and around in circles like a dog chasing its tail.

Internal conditions, such as depression or PTSD, hamper moving forward because the stinking past always comes up into the conscious mind. That past is what it is…the past. This, though, does not deny the powerful pull that these emotional states have on individuals.

Environments play a huge role in keeping people stuck. If you work in an office where you are being looked upon and judged every single second you’re in there, then you are going to feel miserable. If you are around people and leaders who encourage growth and learning, then you are going to feel great.

Here’s the one hook in being around these environments: They keep you from taking the reins of your own life.

Look at your daily routines. Are they filled with too much alone time, time which is not being used for a full, rich life? Are they filled with so much “busyness” that you forget to simply enjoy the beauty of nature and this world? Are they filled with other people’s business and not your own? This can happen in the blink of an eye.

One minute you are riding the wave of unbelievable creativity and ingenuity. You cannot believe the great things happening in your life…and the rug gets pulled out from under your feet.

Listen, everyone needs help. Forget the “macho bravado” garbage, OK, because that type of mindset works against you and not for you. Be the macho person who goes around not giving a flip who says what to you. Be the macho person around your family and friends, then see how long it is before they all slip away.

You are left to your own devices. No one is around to even care about you. Why is this so? Being macho all the time gives off an energy which simply states “I don’t need you.”

Is this true? Is this really what you want in your life? If it is and you are good with it, then fine. Yet most of us hunger and thirst for connection. We want to steer our own course and have the ability and faith that all of our work and effort will turn out just fine.

***

Consider all of the successful men and women you see. Most of them made a choice at one time or another to become captains of their own ship. When they made this choice, something clicked…something changed. Their internal view upon life itself went from defeat and despair to victory and fulfillment.

You have the ability right now, within you, to be the captain of your own ship. You can steer that boat in any direction you desire to go. The power lies within yourself and no one else.

Where do you want to go? What do you want to do? What’s calling you, right now, to move forward in your life?

Sometimes, a person has to throw out the baby and the bathwater in order to fully get on board with channeling their own energy toward their own direction.

We all know people who have overcome some of life’s most debilitating experiences. We are the sum and part of who we surround ourselves with all the time.

These people can actually help us take the reins of our life. They see how much we desperately want this to happen, and they are there to encourage us all along the path. You will not see a stop sign flashed by these people. These are your cheerleaders, the ones who tell you “Yes, you can do this!” when every neurotransmitter is blasting “No you can’t” in your head 1,000 times per minute.

Every person has to discover their process for silencing those “no you can’t” messages. From meditation and mindfulness to pushing weight and running, there are many paths to take which will take the inner noise running around your head and chuck it.

You have what it takes to ultimately decide whether you want to hold onto the reins of your life.

No one is going to take them away from you.