Take the Stage And Let Everyone Know that You’re an Expert in Your Industry

As a business leader and entrepreneur, I’m constantly asked to speak out and provide comments and insights into my industry and experience.

But I wasn’t always so eager to voice my opinion publicly.

As with many others, I felt like there were a million reasons stopping me from putting my voice out there. I was afraid of what others might think, and thought maybe I don’t have anything of value to say.

When I was brave enough to take the stage and share my voice, I started to realise that what I had to say was important, and that it could help others in so many different ways.

People are always on the lookout for speakers and experts to talk about how they have overcome a business challenge, or for expert commentary on the industry they work in. If you have a story to tell, then why shouldn’t you share it with everyone else? You will be surprised to find how many people it resonates with.

Here are some tips for taking the spotlight and letting everyone know you’re an expert.

Be confident

If you’re a successful business leader or entrepreneur, you’re bound to have stories, experiences and knowledge that can help your followers or peers in some way. Shake off those self-limiting beliefs like: Do I know enough? Do I know more than the next person? Am I really an expert?

Focus on helping others in order to develop the confidence to step out of your comfort zone and speak up.

Pick your topics

If you’re having a hard time overcoming the fear of speaking out, you should focus on a key set of topics that you know you can deliver on. These might be personal or professional stories that provide insight into who you are and what you do, or they could be industry-related topics that you can comment on.

Create a spotlight across various platforms

There are many ways for you to put yourself out there, and if you’re truly dedicated to doing so, you should take advantage of them all. PR and social media are great starting points. By sharing engaging content, and commenting on trending stories you can build your profile, reputation and credibility.

While you’re not necessarily doing it in person in these cases, it can help you with adapting to having your audience’s eyes focused on you. After a while people will take notice of you, and you might even be offered some speaking opportunities where you can really step into the spotlight.

Any business leader should be confident in delivering their insights, stories and knowledge to an audience. While it may seem daunting at first, have confidence in knowing that others want to hear your opinion and care about what you have to say.

About the author

Catriona Pollard is the author of From Unknown To Expert, a step by step framework designed to help entrepreneurs develop effective PR and social media strategies to become recognised as influencers in their field. www.unknowntoexpert.com

Catriona is also the director of CP Communications, which merges traditional PR tactics with cutting-edge social media strategies that engage consumers as well as business. www.cpcommunications.com.au