Take Your Whole-Grain Game Beyond Oatmeal

Published on Clean Plates

By Beth Lipton

What’s so great about whole grains? Research says eating them can reduce risk of stroke, heart disease and diabetes, and help keep weight in check.

Plus, they’re a delicious addition to all kinds of dishes, all day long.

But if you need some inspiration to go beyond your morning oats or midday quinoa bowl, good news: On Sept. 24, you can take a deep dive into the world of whole grains at the 2nd Annual Gourmandise School Grain Conference’s consumer day in Los Angeles.

Experts like renowned baker Josey Baker, KCRW “Good Food” host Evan Kleiman and Huckleberry founder Zoe Nathan will share their insights, and you can get hands on in workshops led by top LA chefs and bakers including Love&Salt’s Michael Fiorelli, Grist & Toll’s Nan Kohler and Bub & Grandma’s Andy Kadin.

Get your ticket today, and get your grain on with the best in the business.

More of the latest healthy recipes, tips and nutrition news:

Connect With Us

Join the community at Clean Plates on Facebook