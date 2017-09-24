TakeAKnee Is Not Enough; Justice Requires Votes!

Here we go again.

Every time I see a social media challenge based on a hashtag, I either chuckle or cringe. I chuckle for the cute stuff like dance challenges involving beans, greens, potatoes, and tomatoes. By contrast, I get frustrated when I see people mimicking celebrity protests for attention on social media. If we want to fight police brutality, we need more people of color to oversee the criminal justice system.

Right Message, Wrong Hashtags

Today, I saw everybody joining in the #TakeAKnee challenge and I had mixed feelings. While I was proud to see people (of all colors) kneeling for a good cause, I feel that many ignored the big picture: justice requires political action. Social media alone will not bring social justice. If we want to change the system, we have to put the phones down, stand up and hit the pavement until justice is served.

Atty. Gino Betts, candidate for judge in Cook County’s Fifth Judicial Subcircuit

During his Farewell Speech last January, former President Obama encouraged Millennials to “grab a clipboard” and run for office to create their own change. One man who took Obama’s advice is Gino Betts, a candidate for judge in the Fifth Judicial Subcircuit of Cook County. If elected, Betts would preside over a vast area of Chicago’s South Side ranging from Chinatown to Englewood to South Shore. In addition to being a person of color, Betts is a thirty-something who can bring a youthful perspective to the bench.

A portion of the 5th District Judicial Map

In addition to promoting #TakeAKnee, social media revolutionaries in Chicago should support #PutBettsOnTheBench or create their own political-themed hashtags. The sobering truth is that social media can get things started but it won’t be enough to effectively create change. Dirty cops will continue to be dirty as long as there are no consequences. We can tweet #BlackLives Matter, #StayWoke, and march until there are calluses on our feet. The best way to create consequences for bad cops is to “go viral” at the polls.

If you’re really “woke”, you shouldn’t stay home during the Illinois primary on March 20, 2018. Don’t give me that bullshit about our votes not counting. The only votes that don’t count are the ones you don’t make.

The next time you take a knee, use that time to tie your shoes because we can’t afford to trip on small stuff.