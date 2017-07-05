Taking a Break from History

Can you take a break from history?

Can you escape events major and minor, which influence the direction of history and the printing of newspaper headlines?

Can you leave, albeit temporarily, the stress of witnessing history – the turmoil of being privy to history – without sacrificing your duties as a citizen?

In a word: Yes.

If history teaches us anything – whether we choose to learn (and thus avoid) the mistakes of history is a different matter – if history has an overriding lesson involving the health of the body politic it is this: We cannot have a healthy country with a physically sick citizenry; we cannot have an overstressed nation, in which people abandon the public square altogether; we cannot pledge our allegiance to the indivisibility of the United States, when division is the result of too much work and too little deliberation.

Look, for example, at the many ways top hoteliers and resorts try to convey this message, be it brands like the Four Seasons and Ritz-Carlton, or retreats such as Alternavida.

I cite these examples to emphasize an earlier point about civic responsibility, that one cannot honor that commitment – a person cannot uphold those ideals – without the clarity of thought necessary to review a situation, analyze options and make a decision.

Unless an individual can repair his or her body, unless that man or woman can leave the proverbial concrete jungle for the peace and tranquility of a tropical jungle (or rain forest), unless we highlight the importance of health and wellness in general –– unless we put a premium on the rejuvenating powers of nature, I fear for the health of the nation.

History shows how vital vacation time is, which leads to higher rates of productivity, morale and worker satisfaction.