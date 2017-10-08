Taking Care of "You" In Stressful Times

As a human resources professional I am constantly called on to solve issues, to be a diplomat, conflict resolver, to enable and help people see the path through a challenging time, whether personally or professionally. It's been a deeply rewarding career but one that comes with a price.

I recall in the days following 9/11 and working down on Wall Street I had invited a psychologist to assist and be available to our employees returning to the office for the first time in three weeks. We were all under stress and I recall her comments to me. "You are like a bank; people are coming to you, asking for your help and withdrawing from you. A bank cannot survive if there are only withdrawals and likewise you need to recharge yourself." That was the first time in my career that this was said to me. But it was so true.

As my organization is embarking on several projects including a move, post-acquisition integration, and a new CEO and leadership, it has been an incredibly busy time but also an incredibly rewarding time. I worry about being able to sustain the energy needed to see these initiatives through.

After almost twenty-seven years, I’ve learned some important tips over the years that have kept me sane. Among these include learning to:

Recharge. Give yourself time to recharge and reenergize. Being constantly connected drains our ability to rest and clear our minds. Countless times I’ve made the mistake of checking emails on the weekend and receiving that one which just ruins the it for me. One simple tip which I’ve started doing on the weekend is leaving my phone at home so as not to be tempted or distracted. After all, I’m usually with my family and these are the most important people in my life. Also, take your time. Americans not only receive less vacation days as compared to Europe, but a 2016 U.S. Travel Association’s Project Time Off study (https://www.ustravel.org/programs/project-time) showed 54% of employees ending the year with unused time off, collectively sacrificing 662 million vacation days.

Be present. Train yourself to be in the moment and turn your mind off to the things you need to do at work tomorrow, or on Monday. Live in the moment. There has been increased awareness of ‘mindfulness’ which has been the mantra of Arianna Huffington and her book Thrive. Learn to appreciate the here and now. Time is fleeting and those we love will not be around forever, don’t miss those moments. I train myself to remember the smells, the weather, the feelings of the moment.

Re-energize. Find an outlet to harness energy, creativity, and health. For me, it’s hitting the gym at 4AM, yes that’s right, 4AM. I find the early morning workout is not only physically beneficial but more important it gives me the mental clarity to tackle the day ahead. It could be the endorphins, how I feel after the workout, or the pain I’m in afterwards, but it works for me. Writing also helps me. Putting pen to paper can be very cathartic and rewarding.

Reflect. The work day can be a crazy chaotic mess. If you’re like me, I often can be enveloped by that one thing I did wrong rather than all the great things that happened during the day. Take a balanced approach on how you were able to contribute to others and give yourself a well-deserved pat on the back.

Have a sense of humor. I don't take myself too seriously. Learning to laugh at myself and things that happened during the course of the day goes a long way. I also find humor can break the most tense of situations; knowing when to use it is a skill however. •

Display gratitude. Taking the time to recognizing to be grateful for where you are is tough. It’s easier to compare ourselves against others who we may think are more successful. Appreciating how far you have come is so important. I am grateful every day for my family, my health, and having a role where I can contribute to my company’s growth and helping others achieve success. Showing gratitude is just as important. A simple ‘thank you’ has more power than some realize and it’s amazing just how infrequently we say those two words. Take the time to recognize those who are important in your life, find opportunities to volunteer and give back. It’s amazing what you will find out by yourself in the process.

You may note stop worrying is not one of these tips. Quite frankly while I try my best not to worry, especially with things outside of my control, there is still plenty for me to worry about. I guess if I didn't care I wouldn't worry much and so I equate worrying with caring. Others may disagree but again for me it is part of my composition.