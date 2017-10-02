Taking Down Binary Options One Company at a Time – The Birman Law Story

A boutique Israeli law firm has established itself as the epicenter of the ongoing legal battle against unregulated binary options firms & Forex operations. Birman Law, based out of Tel Aviv, Israel, has quickly become the go-to legal practice for victims of these internet scams. Birman Law was founded by Veronica Birman, an Israeli lawyer whose vast experience in financial fraud and litigation, specifically in the binary options space, has enabled her to be at the forefront in the fight to recoup her client’s stolen money.

Birman work closely with private investigators to unravel the tangled web weaved by these unscrupulous actors. The perpetrators of these fraudulent financial schemes are experts in hiding and obscuring their true business to the eyes of the world; a complex web of offshore companies and bank accounts, usually not registered in the same country makes tracking down these actors and bringing them to justice extremely challenging. Simone Loke from Hong Kong turned to Birman Law to assist her after she had lost over $10m USD to binary options company OptionsXO, under Toro Media. Birman Law filed the lawsuit against Toro Media’s owner Tomer Levi in July, the biggest lawsuit in the firm’s history.

The size and scale of these companies is just now coming to light, thanks in no small part to Veronica Birman, who recently gave testimony to the Israeli Parliament as part of a government initiative to get a hold of this seemingly out of control industry that is de facto being ran and operated from within Israel.This proposed law would require online trading companies to obtain licenses from the countries they targeted. It would also grant the Israel Securities Authority, which helped draft the law, the authority to impose prison sentences of up to two years to any citizen who violated the law. In 2016 binary options accounted for 63% of the all securities and derivatives trading in Israel, representing 0.7% of Israel’s entire GDP.

It is because many of these corporate structures are owned and operated from Israel, or by Israelis, that allows Birman Law to escalate the legal process without the perpetrators being able to hide behind national borders and take advantage of the lack of an international legal framework. In the courts of Israel, they are unable to hide, despite their best efforts, and can be exposed to the full force of the law.

Thanks to their tireless work ethic and expertise in the industry, Birman Law has been successful in not only following the money back to the source, but actually retrieving that money and returning it to the rightful owner. The legal process can be a long and convoluted one, which is why people like Marisha Young turned to Birman Law to step in and get her money back. Birman Law assisted in every aspect of Marisha’s case and were able to get her full $380,000 “investment” refunded.

The fact of the matter is, the fraudulent actors will do all they can to avoid going to court and possibly jail, even If that means settling. The sheer number of potential lawsuits that would follow a judge’s ruling and the precedent it would state for all future claims means that many binary options firms are prepared to settle, and settle in full, to avoid such a ruling.

In the meantime, many victims of this elaborate fraud are finding solace, justice and retribution through the legal way. All thanks to a boutique, but powerful law firm that’s giving Israel a good name on the international scene after being tarnished for so long by these corrupt conmen.