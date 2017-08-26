Taking Gender Equality Cues from Women on Men's Collegiate Crew Teams

Whenever I told people that I was on a Division 1 men’s team, they chuckled. I am a petite woman who stands 5’3” short. For two years, though, I served as a coxswain on the Georgetown University Men’s Heavyweight Crew Team. My job was to steer the boat, to lead practice, and to make calls during races to motivate the rowers. My teammates were twice my size, but in the boat, my word was law.

While the sight of a tiny woman ordering around eight large men seems funny to onlookers, it is not abnormal in the crew world. In fact, about half of all coxswains on men’s collegiate crew teams are women. When I joined the team my freshman year, my teammates were accustomed to having female coxswains. In fact, the varsity coxswain and team captain at the time was a woman.

My favorite part about being a coxswain on the Men’s Heavyweight Team was that my teammates did not treat me any differently because of my gender. They did not filter themselves in front of me. Now, this led to some interesting experiences; I have probably heard more potty jokes than most other women my age. But I appreciated the opportunity to be an equal on the team.

Sadly, the equal treatment of genders is not the norm outside of the crew world. Perhaps one of the reasons why the sight of a tiny female coxswain ordering around large male athletes is funny to people is because it is so incongruous with reality. In America today, women lag substantially behind men in leadership positions, representing only 8.1 percent of top earners and 4.6 percent of Fortune 500 CEOs. Paradoxically, the lack of women in leadership positions fuels further gender discrimination in the office. Because men aren’t used to seeing female leaders, they may treat them differently when they are there (unlike my male teammates who were used to female coxswains.)

Though many of the challenges faced by women in the workforce today are easily quantified—like the fact that women made 80 cents for every dollar that a man made in 2015—women also face more subtle barriers in the workplace. Because men aren’t used to seeing women in leadership roles, women who are assertive can be viewed as too aggressive. One well-known 2003 study found that when two identical resumes were given the same qualifications, one with the name Howard and one with the name Heidi, Howard was judged positively, while Heidi was judged as bossy and aggressive.

Additionally, women are often assumed to be incompetent as a default, and have to prove themselves, whereas men are perceived as competent until they prove otherwise. Women are more likely than men to be ignored in meetings or interrupted.

Seems like @KamalaHarris can't get out a sentence without being interrupted by her white male colleauges.: https://t.co/Y9zyro4kQ4 pic.twitter.com/SzxJgLScSa — ESSENCE (@Essence) June 17, 2017

And, importantly, women may not be invited to social events. Frequently, in the business world, deals happen outside the office, at sports games, dinners, or bars. However, women are often excluded from these events. A Harvard Business Review article adeptly noted that “the more that men quarantine women, excluding them from…after-hours networking events and one-on-one coaching and mentoring, the more that men alone will be the ones securing C-suite jobs.”

On the crew team, I did not face any of these challenges. My male teammates respected me as a leader. My commands were not demeaned as “bossy” or “aggressive.” Because they had seen other competent women take on the responsibility of coxswaining, I was not immediately assumed to be incompetent. I was not interrupted or ignored. And I was included in team social events.

For these reasons, men’s collegiate crew teams should be explored when discussing ways to promote gender equality in the workplace. Specifically, the men on these teams serve as examples of how men in the workplace should treat their female colleagues. While it will take time to equalize the number of men and women in leadership roles, more equal treatment toward women who already hold roles in the workplace can happen now.