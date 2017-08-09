Talented Kiddos Recreate Iconic 'Dirty Dancing' Scene On 'America's Got Talent'

Dancing best friends on “America’s Got Talent” stole many people’s hearts with their kid-friendly take on the final scene from “Dirty Dancing.”

Known as Artyon and Paige online, the duo performed for judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Mel B and Howie Mandel along with guest judge, Seal, during the final round of “judge cuts” on the show.

Before their act, the BFFs said they would be dancing to ”(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life” by Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes since that was exactly what they were doing on the talent show. They then performed a modified and more kid-friendly version of the final scene of “Dirty Dancing” made famous by Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey ― complete with the iconic lift.

During their audition weeks ago, Artyon and Paige danced to “Barbie Girl” by Aqua, prompting Cowell to buzz in during the act and give the duo a signature “no.” However, the other three judges disagreed and sent the kids to the next round.

So, how’d they fare after this performance? Klum, Seal and Mel B gave the duo a standing ovation, and the two kids advanced to the quarterfinals.

Artyon and Paige earned more than the judges’ approval. As of Wednesday, their performance has racked up more than 574,000 views on the America’s Got Talent Facebook page as well as more than 7 million views on a Facebook page called Talent Recap.