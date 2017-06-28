TALK ABOUT A REVOLUTION

Watching the GOPhuck Yourselves fixate on their incompetent care bare bill is proof positive of one thing: racism and a pure contempt for women continues.

Publicly they put on quite the show pretending that their sole purpose in life is to come to the rescue of the little guy.

Even Orange Julius Caesar said that he wants a bill that comes from the heart. This from a man who had his doctor lie about the state of his own personal health. If that man is healthy, then it surely must be his cow-shaped doppelgänger that we're seeing stuffed into little boy oaf shorts like a Thanksgiving turkey, stomping all over the tennis court like Shrek ready to volley with someone on his own playing level like Louie Anderson.

Watching all this in-fighting inside the GOPhuck Yourselves has made one thing abundantly clear to me. This is not about healthcare at all.

This is about destroying the legacy of Barack Obama which is GOPhuck Yourself code for pure, unadulterated racism. Those marshmallow multi-chinned white men would rather see your Grammie Utsie die from cancer than have President Obama's success stare them down.

From day one of President Obama's presidency, Mitch McConnell announced that it would be job one to block any progress that the new Presidency might try to achieve and that is precisely what he did.

But in the case of President Obama, they were not dealing with the fool that as we are now. Despite their turning his presidency into "8 Years A Slave," President Obama was able to achieve a stunning list of accomplishments which you can all Google because I have a word limit here and need to stick to my point. The list is that long.

I can't help but laugh at the irony that of all things for Senator Joe Wilson (of South Carolina of course) to shout out during President Obama's address to a joint session of Congress was "You Lie," while the current tenant in the white house's list of lies has literally filled two pages of the New York Times (look it up: they actually printed it).

More recently during a Town Hall meeting on health care that was held in Graniteville, S.C., hosted by none other than the great Senator Wilson himself, the hostile crowd started booing audibly and then started chanting "You lie!"

That my friends is called delicious irony, just like the plight of Mike Flynn, the previously famous GOPhuck Yourself cheerleader who lead the catchy "lock her up" chant, who is now facing a long prison term for treason.

What comes around, kids.

The question that compels me is: why fixate on health care? Why not focus on jobs and the economy via infrastructure rebuilding or a tax overhaul? Because that is just so FDR. The Democrats tried to get an infrastructure bill through, but your GOPhuck Yourselves blocked it

And suddenly Syria is the next hot topic. Why? Because that was one of President Obama's legitimate weaknesses and man can Trump and his boys in the brand ever exploit the shit out of that.

His base, the Confederacy of Donces, after all always enjoys a good effigy along with their vintage kerosene based moonshine.

I had to laugh when I heard that the White House was concerned about intel concerning the possible use of chemical warfare again because this is a "president" who told 17 individual intelligent organizations, that when it came to Russia, they can go fuck themselves.

Ah, but suddenly he's hot off the fumes of their good work.

My ass.

Wake up America and smell not only the collusion but the bullshit that is raining all over you.

If the GOPhuck Yourselves and their lemmings-off-the cliff followers don't want the federal government in their lives, why then how bout' the next time a tornado, hurricane or flood decimates a town, no Republican gets to ask for assistance? How bout' if they're the victim of bank fraud, they don't turn to the FDIC for help? And to all those on unemployment, how bout' they stop picking up that handy little check every week? And while we're at it, all those retirees can refuse their social security and Medicare and Medicaid checks. The fruits of any medical research/progress that is funded by the government should be denied to them as well.

Of course the duplicity is obvious.

Unfortunatel, at the moment, the Democrat brand ain't exactly Amazon or Apple worthy. They have simply not upped their game and entered the 21st century. They seem to mired in "concern" and "civility." I think they'd need top to bottom new leadership and they need to promote guys like Connecticut's Chris Murphy and Corey Booker. They need a new logo, new team uniforms, hot catch phrases like "Things Do Not Go Better With Koch." I love Joe Biden, but please, Joe, stay shoeless and stay home. Bernie needs to calm down (although I do love his righteous rage) and Hillary, God, Hillary, stick with the Clinton Foundation and stay the hell out of politics. You are too decent, brilliant and kind to be smacked around like an abused wife.

Which leads me to part two of this thesis: any politician who rails against any member of the LGBT community and treats a woman's uterus like it was his own personal speed punching bag, is probably, deep down (or behind bathroom stall doors) so gay that it hurts. I'm guessing that Mike Flynn and Paul Manafort will find that out during their state penitentiary vacation at Boys Behind Bars.

The thing about all the GOPhuck Yourselves (and their base) is that they all despise change which is probably why they hate evolution.

The reason that they inflame and infuriate the heavengelicals of this country (by pretending that they are "men of faith") is because to those ardent followers of Christ, whose personal moral compasses are rooted in a 2000 plus year old bible fear, any whiff of change is beyond threatening to them.

It implies a rapture quality extinction.

If you travel through the south or the mid-west you will meet millions of scared to death people, especially members of the gray pride parade, who are consumed by the rapid disappearance of their entire known universe and their support of all things Trump is really nothing more than a desperate, Hail Mary pass that might help them and Jesus get past the goal post of life.

Look, few of us love change to the point that we create rigid, daily rituals in order to create the illusion that consistency and sameness is the forever norm.

I mean, why does the word "forever" even exist? In what context would it actually apply? It seems to me the adults in charge of language should add "Nothing ever" before we get to the forever part.

We Baby Boomers and anyone who is still breathing in our wake, grew up with all the colorful textbook story promises of a great and powerful America where fairness and decency and hard work paid off. And all we need to achieve our goals is to pledge an allegiance to the flag and all will be well. Aww. How Frank Capra is that?

In the good old days of politics, wedged in somewhere between the emergence of Joe McCarthy and Trump, there were men who were willing to be public servants whose own singular faithfulness was a personal guarantee that they would help deliver on all those shiny as a diamond promises. They meant well without an ounce of cynicism.

Sadly, with few exceptions, that kind of altruistic politician is long gone only to be replaced by a world of pathological greedy, blatantly lying racists.

But here's the thing: we got rid of King George and Richard Nixon (the "fake" media of the Washington Post took care of that).

So I propose that it's time to stage a revolution. This is in our DNA (The Democratic National Angst). This is the kind of loyalty and belief that actually can make America great again.

But first we need a collective call to action.

We need the next charismatic, radical new leaders to pick up the bullhorns on college campuses across the country and begin tyranting with well earned rage.

We need to fill the streets with non-violent pink hatted protestors./. We need to be LOUD. Louder than them.

We need to build a wall against anyone who wants to build a wall that is being constructed to keep out the kind of people like our founding fathers, who were immigrants all.

We need to stop the NRA and gunmakers of this country from Scalia-misinterpreting the second amendment so the ignorant and the fearful can use language instead of weapons to defend their quickly fading past.

We need to unplug the electronic umbilical cords that keep us tethered to the narcissistic, self-stimulating internet, put down all the fucking phones and untangle (and regulate) this World Wide Web of ours in order to remind ourselves of the power of our own free, unprogrammed post 1984 will.

Because if we don't, your current elected Emperor (whose clothes, if he had any, would be made in sweatshops by 6 year old Vietnamese children) will continue to play golf and tennis every weekend (that you pay millions for) while he stuffs his fat face with beautiful chocolate cake Marie Antoinette style.

Get fucking angry America.

Trump is nothing more than the willing idiot that Lenin said you needed to achieve ultimate power. He’s simply been told to go off and play pretend President (by signing bills that he knows nothing about) while he gets to turn the planet into his own personal Monopoly board (a game that you just know he cheated at).

But the truth is, despite his outsized, bloated sense of entitlement and voracious, childish need for More and More-a lago, this country does not belong to him.

It belongs to you.