Talk about strange bedfellows: the Tea Party’s love affair with Russia

The funniest thing I’ve ever seen in a lifetime of watching politics is far-right Republicans telling us how much they love Russia. In May, for example, pro-Trump white supremacists (their description, not mine) marched in Charlottesville, Virginia, chanting “Russia is our friend” and “blood and soil,” a slogan the Nazis used during Hitler’s time. Even as recently as a year ago, I suspect if you’d asked any of the white dudes in that parade what he thought about Russia, he would have muttered something about “godless commies.” After all, Russia is the home of communism, and ever since the end of World War II, when the Cold War started, the Republican Party has specialized in demonizing it (and the former Soviet Union). After all, who invented the term “evil empire” anyhow?

Remnants of the GOP’s 70-year anti-communist crusade exist to this day, a generation after the fall of the Soviet Union: tea party Republicans, bought and paid for by dark corporate money, still rile up the base by accusing Democrats of preaching “socialism” (as the extraordinarily virulent Rep. Dana Rohrabacher routinely does). Over in the other house, the demented Sen. Ted Cruz can still rant that “Obama is a disaster because he’s an unmitigated socialist [and] what he believes is profoundly dangerous.”

But a strange thing happened to Republican hatred of all-things Russian and socialism, with the election of Donald J. Trump. Suddenly, Republicans discovered a new and most unlikely hero in the form of Vladimir Putin. As the Washington Post reported, “For decades, anti-communism united conservatives behind the Republican Party,” but now, with Donald Trump “lavishing praise on…Putin…GOP attitudes toward Russia began improving dramatically [and] a growing number of American conservatives are receptive to Trump’s Russian rapprochement.”

Weird. It’s like Black people joining the KKK. I’ve commented a few times on Breitbart, asking them how all those tea party conservatives can possibly “love Russia” after spending a lifetime hating it. They never reply to my question; instead, they call me “snowflake” or “libtard” or some similar insult, or they change the topic to nonsense about the Clinton Foundation, or Chelsea, or, of course, their idée fixe, Hillary’s emails.

Well, so much for ideology; on the far right, it seems, power counts for more than political consistency. The way I see it, the white supremacists in the Republican Party like authoritarianism, caucasianism, conservative Christianity and a corporate state. So too do the white supremacists in Russia (except, maybe, for the Christianity). The link between them is, of course, Donald J. Trump, who aspires to be a Putin-esque strongman (although I doubt he’ll get the chance). As the New School for Social Research reports, “The rise of white nationalism in the Republican Party…has also been producing a Republican reevaluation of American relations with Russia. The Alt-Right has led the way on this front…”. History buffs will recognize the natural affinity that an authoritarian Russia has long had with Western fascist groupings. After all, Hitler and Stalin signed the Non-Aggression Pact, with both sides conveniently forgetting their former antipathy because they stood to gain more by being friends than enemies.