Talking Purpose + Passion With Jevonnah "Lady J" Ellison

We are so honored to have you here with us. You have coached and inspired thousands of entrepreneurs to reach a higher level of success by helping them, amongst other things, to move more deeply into their purpose. I'd like us to start there, with purpose and explore this important topic.

Many new entrepreneurs struggle with their "purpose", they know that the job they are currently doing is not fulfilling, or no longer fulfilling to them. But, they are not sure what their purpose is, or how to start on that journey of discovery. What would you say to a person in that position?

One of the best ways to begin the journey of discovery to your purpose is to do 4 main things:

#1. Take inventory. Make some quiet time to sit down and truly assess your unique skills, passions and talents. It's important that you understand the way you were divinely created so that you'll have a better idea of the things that make your heart sing. Professional assessments like the DISC or Enneagram are great tools to help you get started on a solid foundation.

#2. Create a plan. The person who has no purpose in life is bound to drift and wind up in a place they never intended to be. Just like an architect would never build a skyscraper without a blueprint, so should you not design your life without a plan. Read good books like Living Forward by Michael Hyatt & Daniel Harkavy and 48 Days to the Work You Love by Dan Miller to help you get on the right track fast.

#3. Give yourself some grace. Realize that this place of "unfullfillment" won't last always. Many people are in a season of their lives where they need to work a job just to make ends meet. But realize that, as my own Mom once told me when we went through hard times, "that things won't be like this always. Better and brighter days are ahead for you." And indeed they were, and are.

#4. Remember your why. You've got to be clear on why you're in business in the first place. What's the mission? What's the vision? If you're not clear on your why, you'll lose your way and do things that "seem" right, but aren't necessarily the best things for you. Think about the people and the causes you want to impact as a result of your business.

And finally, be careful not to overwhelm yourself with too much on your to-do list. When you simplify, you can amplify . When you narrow your focus, you get more done. As entrepreneurs, we have to be selectively intentional about where we spend our time.

What has brought you the most happiness so far on your business journey?

Seeing the lives of my clients massively change brings me incredible joy. Watching them reach levels of success that they only used to dream about is so inspiring to watch.

Another highlight was when I was able to take my Mom on an all expense paid trip to San Diego where we enjoyed Brendon Burchard's High Performance Conference together. My Leading Ladies Mastermind went also.

Having a profitable business opens up so many possibilities and opportunities for me to love the ones who matter most.

Has there been some part of your journey which has been unexpectedly challenging? Something which you have had to work through?

My mom was diagnosed with cancer about a year and a half ago. However, with much prayer, her contagious positive attitude, phenomenal support and love, she is healed and is a living miracle today! What's interesting is that my business grew MORE during the time I was taking care of my Mom than it had before. I shared with my audience the challenges of cancer and that connected us in ways a business conference never could.

And how did you approach and work through this challenge?

Prayer was and is my main ingredient. I held on to the word of God and the scriptures that say: "This sickness is not unto death, but for the glory of God, so that the Son of God may be glorified by it." John 11:14

"And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose." Romans 8:28

When it comes to support, what do you see as the most effective way for entrepreneurs to navigate their journey with the help of others?

Have an abundance mindset. Be willing to give just as much as you take. Seek to serve, not to be served. Get around people who have already traveled the road you want to take and soak up their wisdom. Become an excellent listener and get involved in a Mastermind group where you can be held accountable and challenged.

You've worked with so many inspiring leaders, can you tell us, what is one habit that the most confident leaders do everyday?

Promote others. It takes a confident leader to celebrate others. Put others out in front. Promote what someone else is doing. Celebrate them, send referrals, or simply offer a genuine word of encouragement. In lifting others, you will be lifted.

"A generous person will prosper; whoever refreshes others will be refreshed." Proverbs 11:25

If readers want to find out more and connect with you, where can they do that?