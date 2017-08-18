Talking The Innovation of Interactive Media with Composer and Sound Engineer Raúl Feliz

As modes of entertainment and interactive storytelling continue to advance, sound design will be increasingly crucial for the immersive experiences presented by films and video games. From the music of our favorite TV shows to the explosive booms of a first-person shooter, our ears pick up every element of sound and music. These sonic components, combined with the game's interactive visuals become an important part of the game’s overall experience. I decided to sit down with composer and sound engineer Raúl Feliz to talk about his experiences crafting the aural worlds of his innovative new projects.

Raúl has been experimenting with sound design since his days as a teenager in Mexico City, recording music and scoring his friends’ short films. In many ways, he was privileged to grow up with exposure to a vast array of musical and narrative styles, both classic and contemporary, which would heighten his appreciation of how sound and music function in different mediums.

“I grew up in a very bohemian family where classic cinema and opera were common conversation subjects,” Raúl recounts. “I remember thinking about how the music from Lawrence of Arabia and the music from Super Metroid both blended seamlessly in the visual and gameplay elements of their respective contexts in order to create a piece of work that is larger than the sum of its parts.”

Following a rigorous audition and exam process, he was admitted into Berklee College of Music, where he’d graduate with honors. While there, Raul cut his teeth working with the Open Music Initiative, a Berklee/MIT joint think tank, and the source of some of his school's most innovative media projects. He and his team worked on Beam, a groundbreaking program that pairs music with specific geolocations, allowing users to experience curated sounds at unique places. The program even allows bands to offer location-specific promotion details, like digitally giving away limited numbers of tracks from a predetermined space.

Shortly after working on Beam, he would have his first serious exposure to the television industry by working as an intern with acclaimed television composer Jeff Russo. Much of Raúl’s time was spent as a score preparer, putting steps in place to prepare Russo’s ideas for the recording stage. One particular example came when Raúl worked with Jeff on a piano piece for season 3 of FX’s Fargo. Serving as a stylistic translator, his role was to draw from his classical skills to take a Beethoven-esque composition Jeff had created and convert it to paper to be performed by a classically trained pianist.

“Making the score for the pianist to read was a complete joy,” Raúl said. “I tried to be as detailed as I could with phrasing, expression marks and meter subdivisions in order to best convey Jeff’s original intentions into the page. The recording went great and everybody was happy with the result.”

Alongside this experience, Raúl progressed to new international ground as an editor, first working as a sound editor for an ad for the Canadian branch of the car company Audi, and then moving on to a role as a dialogue editor on the Chinese Multiplayer Online Battle Arena, Heroes Arena. Like other MOBA’s of its kind, the appeal of Heroes Arena is largely dependent on the personality of its fourteen playable characters. For Raúl, the challenge was to alter the voice-over work in a way that matched the visual personality of these fighters.

“MOBAs like Heroes Arena have tons of different characters with many lines each,” Raúl explained. “Since most of the lines are a couple of seconds long, they have to be very expressive. If you have a snake looking guy, the processing on his voice has to reflect his physiognomy. If you have a stone demon looking character he can’t come out sounding like prince charming. It’s somewhat of a tedious process but it’s worth it when it all comes together.”

Most recently, Raúl has taken his understanding of the mechanics that go into narrative sound and put them to metaphysical use through his work as composer and sound designer on the upcoming mind-bending video game, Broken Reality. A first-person adventure game, Broken Reality offers a strange journey into the very fabric of the internet itself. Players are taken through trippy locales reminiscent of vaporwave stylings and encounter strange characters on a hunt for the origins of a secret conspiracy.

“Broken Reality is a video game inspired in the early days of the internet that makes uses of sampling extensively” Raúl said. “It is super exciting, in terms of music and sound, because the game uses pretty complex algorithms to remix itself based on player decisions. We’re really working on making the system super granular so that the musical experience is both memorable and unique for everybody.”

Broken Reality is expected to be released December of this year, but in the meantime, Raúl is intent on continuing to push the boundaries of how sound can be incorporated into different entertainment mediums. He’s started to focus on mathematics, as he believes statistics can play an incredible role in matching music and sounds with a player’s background. The key to a good video game, in Raúl’s opinion, lies at the heart of the technologies that these games use.