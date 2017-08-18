Talking To Your Children About Hate

Gala via Creative Commons

Readers have been asking me how to talk to kids about the recent explosion of hate language and hate acts around our country. The incidents in Charlottesville, and many of the words that followed, were moral abominations should be addressed. Now is the time to do so.

- Start by learning what your kids already know. If they haven’t brought anything up, ask if they’ve heard talk of what happened in Charlottesville and Trump’s response to it. If your kids are young (5 -7), they may have heard references to what’s been going on. It’s easy for kids to overhear things, even if you keep the news off and you’re careful about conversations you have around them.

If they’re over 8, count on the possibility that they probably know more than you even realize. Listen carefully when they describe what they’ve heard. Then go on to the next step.

- Ask if they have questions. If they do, answer as honestly as possible. If your kids go silent, share how you feel about what’s happened. Example: “I’ve been very bothered by the incidences of hate that have taken place in our country. Acts of bigotry are always wrong. There’s never any circumstance under which they are justified.” Explain what bigotry is if they don’t already know.

- If your child is frightened they may be harmed themselves, or if they’ve been targeted. Listen deeply. Empathize. Let them fully express the details, the pain, the anger, and the fear they’ve experienced. Then soothe. Hug, hold, kiss, cuddle, cry together if that feels right, and let them know you will always be there to protect them. Stress that they should come to you if anything like that ever happens again. If something bad happened at school, talk to your child’s teacher or principal. Schools need to address these issues, just as communities do.

- If you’ve ever been targeted or have witnessed others being targeted. If your kids are old enough and you’re comfortable doing so, talk about what happened. Let your kids know that no one deserves to be the target of hate. The fault lies with those who hate, not those who are targeted by it. Then, emphasize that no matter how painful the incident, we must stand tall, claim our dignity, and resist meeting hate with hate . As Michelle Obama so eloquently said, “When they go low, we go high.”

- If your child asks why people act this way. Let them know that within every human being is the capacity for goodness and its opposite. Some people choose its opposite. There are many reasons why. Rather than focusing on reasons, talk about what we can do to counter hate. Emphasize that we each need to be a force for good. Here are two books I love that will help a lot:

- If your kids are older, Teaching Tolerance.

- If your kids are younger, Starting Small.

- Express your moral outrage about the actions of hatred we have witnessed. Let your children know that racial and anti-Semitic hatred are morally abhorrent, unacceptable, and must never be tolerated. Behavior of this kind must be actively opposed. It falls upon people of every age and ethnicity to counter hatred by speaking up, and by showing respect, acceptance, and compassion for all races and religions. With older kids, be clear about who the KKK and neo-Nazi’s are. No, these are not “fine people.” We can’t excuse the behavior of the people in any of these groups, and kids need to know the truth. If a younger child asks specific questions about these and other hate groups, answer honestly without going into too much disturbing detail.

- Check in with yourself about unconscious biases. We all have them, and sometimes we unwittingly pass them on to our children – often subtly: an eye roll, a change in facial expression, laughing at jokes that put down different races/religions, not speaking up when biased comments are made. Silence connotes agreement.

Read this powerful article about an African-American farmer’s experiences of subtle (and not so subtle) racism from unexpected sources: https://www.attn.com/stories/17287/farmers-post-about-racism-going-viral

Share this true story with your kids about the power of speaking up. It’s adapted from my latest book, Create a Culture of Kindness in Middle School, (co-written with Christa Tinari)

The Power of Our Words

Have you ever known someone who was filled with hatred? That’s how Claiborne Paul Ellis was. In the 1960’s, he was a leader of the Ku Klux Klan (KKK) in Durham, North Carolina. The KKK is a white hate group dedicated to committing violent acts against blacks, Jews, Catholics, and foreign-born people. Their mission is to harm (and sometimes kill) people who aren’t white and Protestant.

Tension between blacks and whites was very high in the 1960s and the city of Durham, wanted to address this issue so all kids could go to school in peace. They formed a Human Relations Commission where people would work together toward racial harmony. Community leaders were asked to be on the commission, and Clayborne Ellis, surprisingly, was one of them. So was a black civil rights leader named Ann Atwater.

Clayborne Ellis hated Ann Atwater because she was black, and Ann Atwater hated Ellis because he was racist. But one day everything changed -- all because of the words of kids. The Human Relations Commission meetings always opened with songs from a local kids’ choir. Most of the kids were black. At one meeting, the kids spoke up and told the adults on the Human Relations Commission how much they’d been harmed by racial hatred. They poured out their hearts.

As the kids spoke, Clayborne Ellis’s heart was touched for the first time. He began to cry. Ann Atwater cried too. At that moment, they knew they needed to put aside their differences and work together to end racism. The words of the children literally changed Clayborne Ellis’s life. He and Ann Atwater continued their work together until Ellis’s death in 2005.

This is just one example of why it’s so important to speak up. Our words can change things. If we are mistreated, we need to say something. And if we see someone else being mistreated we need to do something. We can tell the person who’s acting mean to stop, or we can link arms with the person who’s being targeted and walk them to a safe place. We can check in with them later to see if they’re okay. We can also tell and adult what we saw or heard. This is not tattling. This is being an upstander for justice.

Remember This

The horrific acts we have witnessed as a nation are our call to action. Being outraged isn’t enough. Caring in our hearts isn’t enough. We must live what we believe, stepping out of our comfort zones to create the kinds of changes our nation so desperately needs. For the sake of our children, may we all take giant steps forward, fueled by moral courage.

For more information on what you can do to fight hate, go to this link: https://www.splcenter.org/20170814/ten-ways-fight-hate-community-response-guide