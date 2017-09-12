Tamagotchi meets Pokemon Go in the latest Pet Simulator - CurioPets

Imagine if your adorable puppy or kitty could stay cute forever. Imagine never having to worry about your pet making a mess, tearing up your furniture, or even traveling safely along with you. Imagine forming a strong bond with an intelligent, curious, and loyal pet as you travel around the world discovering hidden treasure.

Left: Main menu interface. Right: Depiction of the game’s decorating capabilities

Through CurioPets, an app built with Apple’s ARKit, this may soon be possible! CurioPets is an Augmented Reality pet simulator game that encourages real world exploration. In this game, you befriend a cute baby animal and take care of it by feeding and playing with it daily. Remember Tamagotchi?

Instead of carrying around a digital watch pet in your pocket, you can now carry a cute animal that you see in the real world through your iPhone! Your cute little pet lives inside a gigantic tree on a floating island, but when you want to play with it, it will jump out of your phone onto the floor or table in front of you. So why is it called CurioPets?

The name is a portmanteau of the word curious and pets. Your pet lives off of curious energy (Curios) that surround various locations across the world that have historical or cultural relevance. It is your duty to travel to these locations to let your pet absorb Curios, which it can use to buy food, clothing, and decorations on its home. Reminds you of Pokemon Go?

Well unlike Pokemon Go, you don’t catch new monsters on your travels, rather you collect Curios, which look like large glowing yellow spheres. The more people that visit the Curios, the bigger they get. The bigger they get, the more rewards you get for visiting. It’s a win-win situation. Additionally, you can discover rare items that you can either place in your room, sell, or trade with your friends. Friends?

Indeed, CurioPets is as much a social app as a game. In the app, you can add friends to trade items or challenge them in mini-games such as Island Defense – a classic tower defense game except you can place the towers on your floor, your bed, or your table.

Or you can place a sand pit in your living room and face off in a volleyball match in Beach Bounce. Or you could take it to the skies as your pets float in the air on balloons while trying to pop each other out of the air with darts. Additionally, you can team up with your friends by forming exploration guilds. You can rank up your guilds and earn prestige for your pet by conquering locations with Curios in order to become the top explorer and guild. Why does that matter?

As the goal of the game is to increase travel, exploration, and discovery, the makers of the game will invite the top guild to an all-expense paid for trip to somewhere in the world full of Curios.

Rumor has it, the first location they picked is Hawaii. At the location, they will get to meet the team, get free branded swag (both physical apparel and in game items), and get to meet the pet who started it all, Coop the Explorer! Who is that?

Coop the Explorer is the first CurioPet to land on Earth. CurioPets used to live on a planet known as Curia, but after it was invaded by evil creatures known as Boredoneons, the planet was sapped of its life force – Curios – and crumbled apart.

Coop created an exploration guild to search for other curious beings to bring Curios back to his home world. After landing on Earth, he met a human and traveled around Silicon Valley while collecting Curios and learning more about Earth. Coop actually has his own blog, where he posts daily Captain Logs and images of his travels.

At the end of his travels he learns that Curia exploded, but the other CurioPets survived living on small chunks of the planet. He departs from Earth in order to gather the scattered CurioPets to bring them to Earth and onto your phone. So, how can I get one of these cute pets asap?

Because CurioPets was built with Apple ARKit, it will not be available to the public until iOS 11 releases mid-September. However, the team is allowing alpha testers, who already downloaded the iOS 11 beta, to try out the alpha version of the app.

If you’re interested in being an alpha tester, email Nathan.kong@curiopets.com to sign up. I for one can’t wait to start taking selfies with my cute little puppy and plan on getting that free trip to Hawaii. What about you?