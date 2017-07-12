Tamron Hall Has A New Daytime Talk Show In The Works

Several months after parting ways with NBC, Tamron Hall is developing a new talk show.

The former “Today” host has partnered with Weinstein Television to develop a daytime talk show, according to Variety. Hall will reportedly co-create the program and serve as the show’s host and executive producer.

The show, which is currently untitled, will be shot in front of a live studio audience. It will focus on current events, human-interest stories and interviews with celebrities and newsmakers.

“I’ve been working towards developing a talk show for a long time, but needed to make sure I did it the right way and with the right person to take the lead,” Harvey Weinstein, co-chairman of The Weinstein Company, said in a statement, per Variety. “Tamron is far and away that person. She’s an exceptionally talented journalist whose interviews masterfully walk the line between entertainment and hard hitting. We couldn’t be more thrilled to begin this new venture with her.”

Hall severed ties with NBC after the network revealed their plans to recruit Megyn Kelly to host the 9 a.m. hour of “Today,” which Hall hosted alongside Al Roker for three years. Hall, the first black woman anchor in the show’s history, reportedly turned down a significant offer to stay with NBC.

Along with a daytime talk show, The Hollywood Reporter reports that Hall’s deal with Weinstein involves working with the company to create other non-scripted programming. No network is attached, as of yet.