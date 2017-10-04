Tank's new album 'Savage' will 'stand to put R&B in spaces it probably doesn’t belong'

On September 29, 2017, two years after releasing Sex, Love, and Pain II, Tank released Savage. The title song offers lyrics like: Once she see the sauce/ Now ya know she gotta have it/ Let her meet the boss/ Put her hands on the package/ I know what it costs/ Cause I got a bad habit/ Of turning good girls/ Like you into a savage. We will likely fall under the seduction of Tank’s vocal trademark, but the savage attitude in the lyrics and the eroticism is alone the ride of his recent project.

“It actually started with Sex, Love, and Pain II,” Tank says, “and so when diving back into the spirit of Sex, Love, and Pain, it was just about pushing the line. Whatever we felt like R&B was capable of, we gave it a shot. For guys like me who come from where I come from, we don’t necessarily compete in this space. We just kind of do our thing. We’re soulful and we can sing really good. We just rest on that. But we gotta raise the bar and make some music that will inspire the next generation of R&B artists. So when we hit that SLP2 stride and took it out on the road and let people see it, people were just going crazy and having these moments. I was like, we are singing R&B music and they [are] gone. We [are] having a party, we [are] having a good time in here, so I said, let’s have a good time with our music. Let’s be aggressive. So Savage became the working space. Like, let’s not be nice about it; if we wanna be in this space, let’s not ask, let’s just take it. And let’s fight for it. And it became the project. It became our fight, it became our stand to put R&B in spaces it probably doesn’t belong.”

The aggression is the most enticing element in the collection of songs. There’s a confident spirit, soft and firm simultaneously in the hit single “When We”: Lemme get both of them legs and put em both behind your head/ This shit is gettin deep, deep up in there/ Feel your legs gettin weak up in here/ Get a face full of that gushy, I’m close baby don’t push me, this is how it always should be, or in the startling lyrics, wrist frozen like Queen Elsa, nigga/ Pinned her down; got your chick in a full Nelson, nigga.The airy background, simple beat, subtle echoes and ad libs make for a good love-making playlist.

Tank remains consistent in “Nothing On”: No use for you to rush perfection/ Just make sure when I get there you’re naked/ Don’t have nothing on, demanding a certain standard both in the content of music and in the bedroom. Tank says, “[R&B] has always been somebody singing, a nice band, maybe some drapes and some flowers. We gotta raise the bar. When I go see Beyonce I’m like, Jesus Christ. When I go see Justin Timberlake, I’m like, Lord have mercy. That’s where R&B needs to be. That’s where the heartfelt, sensual, soulful music belongs. And we have to compete to put it in those spaces. Not just rest on what’s easy for us to do, let’s get uncomfortable.”

There are recurring moments in his new music that leave you still and breathing slowly, not entirely certain if it’s the literal pausing in “F it Up” or lyrics such as: Rock on it like you a milly/ Bounce on it like you from Philly. Either way, the juxtaposition of the church organs and sexy feels are savage. “It’s just gotta be a vibe and it’s gotta feel uninterrupted to me—the way I sequence and even the way I record records. A lot of people record 30 and 40 songs and try to find their order. We don't do that. I know what I want. And I know what I need. I'll be like ten songs in saying we’re missing this. And we’ll go make it, and go find it. Because it’s gotta be an experience, number one, but it’s gotta be an uninterrupted experience. That’s always what I’m looking for,” he says.

Tank explains how timing is everything in composing an album and then shares his thoughts on timing according to faith. “I’ve just been waiting for my moment,” he says, “patiently waiting. God, I’ll keep working; whenever you’re ready, I’m ready. And that’s the difference, in God’s own time. People will say to me, ‘man you’re so underrated. You should be doing this, and you should be here and there,’ and I say ‘amen. Let him work. I’m doing fine.’ I’ve been doing music for 17 years, and I haven't had to do anything else. So I'm living my dream. I punch my own clock. Nobody owns me. I own me. I’m signed to me. It’s all been a blessing. I’ve seen the world. I stand in rooms, and crack jokes, and laugh, and eat food with people that others only dream of getting a ticket to go see. So the difference is just time.”

But don’t be fooled, though much of the album creates a visual image of love and romance, there are also thought provoking moments in “Good Thing,” featuring Candice Boyd : I want that old thing back/ That Jodeci, Come and Talk to me/ We was building off of that/ There was love before the rap/ I mean nothing’s wrong with rap/ We was rappin’ all night long back then/ But now it’s all a trap, which is almost a call to efficacy and potency in music. There is a lot that could be said in response to this trope...

Tank being unstoppable in his music and his fighting spirit is explained in “You Belong to Me”: Nobody else; I ride for mine/ Nobody else; I’ll die for mine/ Nobody else; can come on in/ I’ma do what I did/ When I play/ I play to win. “I'm willing to do whatever it takes for mine,” says Tank. “To me, that is the true meaning of savage. Not the person who is willing to do dumb s**t just to be seen online for it to go viral. That’s not savage, you didn’t think that through. You’re not smart. But on the flipside of that, for my family, [I go] full savage for them. For what I do and what I love to do, someone trying to take this from me, nah we gotta fight about that. We gotta get into it about that. And that’s the mentality that I have in my real life; you can't stop me. I’m not going to let you. And so, let’s translate that over, let’s let the music reflect that: being unstoppable.”

In talking about the creative process of this project, Tank’s eyes lit with excitement recalling an encounter with his friend, Zaytoven in Atlanta. “We were doing SLP2. I remember playing a song with him and asked his opinion. And it was ‘She with the S**t’ song. I asked him to listen to my version and Rich Homie Quan ’s version. And I played my version and he said, ‘yea, yea that go, that’s nice.’ Then I played the Rich Homie Quan version and as soon as it came on, he said ‘oh, that’s the fire. That’s the no brainer. What are you thinking about?’ He accused me of being too talented. ‘You overthinking it, man. Feel it. You don’t feel that?,’ he said. And I had to go back to the hotel and really think, am I overthinking it? Let me just do what I do and exist. Let me get into this club and sit in with my people and get some energy going and see how this thing is moving. And it set me right. I said, ‘I got it.’ And from there I was just blazing. It changed my creative process. He said, ‘you’re better at 50% than most people are a 100.’”

Whether at 50% or 100%, Tank is still dedicated to raising the bar and changing the way people perceive R&B. For the courage and fearlessness alone, the album is worth listening to, but of course, the grown and sexy will get the most from his latest album, Savage.