Tanzania, Africa’s Best Safari Country 2017!

AfricaImageLibrary.com Female lion with cub in Serengeti National Park, Tanzania

Africa’s top safari country is Tanzania. Our analysis included more than 2,500 expert and safari-goer reviews. The reviews were evaluated to find the overall favorite and decide the 2017 winner.

SafariBookings.com, the largest online marketplace for African safari tours, undertook an analysis to find the best African safari country in 2017. More than 2,500 reviews, written by tourists who undertook a safari and some of Africa’s leading travel experts, were scrutinized with Tanzania being declared the eventual winner. It is Africa’s best country to do a safari.

In our original analysis in 2013, Tanzania also swept away challenges from other sub-Saharan African nations. It is the second time the country has been awarded our overall winner of best African country for a safari.

Zambia also achieved some excellent results in our analysis. It is the best country for a bush experience – the majority of experts and safari-goers agreed that the bush landscapes in Zambia are very special. Very popular with safari-goers generally, Zambia also rated as the best country for birdlife. Unsurprising given the wealth of avifauna in the country’s many protected areas.

Our analysis also revealed that Tanzania’s famed wild spaces made it the best country overall for wildlife too. And Namibia and Kenya have been declared the winners in the scenic beauty and bird categories respectively.