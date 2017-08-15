Tapping the Obamas’ social capital to change the job picture for Chicago’s disconnected youth

There is a common saying about finding a job: It’s not what you know, but who you know. For Chicago’s disconnected young adult jobseekers, skills and social capital can either be the twin on-ramps to a career, or the brick and mortar separating them from employers desperately looking for talent.

That brings me to the Obamas. The two people with the most social capital in America are returning to Chicago’s South Side. The Obamas’ positioning in history and their glass-roof-shattering success afford us the opportunity to amplify a counter-narrative, and it is this: Some of the best talent the city has to offer is in the ’hood.

Employers need the talent and disconnected youth need a chance. But the problem with solving the youth unemployment and talent crises in this city and others like it is two-fold: Employers don’t expect to find individuals with the necessary skills, education and industry certifications to meet the job requirements in the ’hood. And disconnected youth, even if they acquire the skills, lack the social currency to connect with opportunities. They enter the job market with a deficit. Not all of them have a sordid past, either. They’re arbitrarily disqualified for no reason other than where they were born.

At LeadersUp, the nonprofit I lead focused on bridging talent gaps with disconnected youth, our employer partners tell us that entry-level candidates lack soft skills. But the mid-skills gaps are what’s causing the most pain in the long run. At the same time, millennials want to see where a career path can lead them. Let’s show them! I have seen young people run through walls for employers that grant them an opportunity and provide a work environment that facilitates success, productivity and value to the bottom line. To do that, employers are going to have to provide training and invest in their employees’ success. That may include paying for college so they can earn industry certifications that will qualify them for mid-skills careers.

Millennial talent can be optimized to fill open positions right now through soft skills training that’s often discussed but rarely addressed. More importantly, we know that Chicago’s business and political leaders cannot afford to let human capital slip through the cracks. If employers can’t find the talent locally, they will go elsewhere. That would be a shame with some 90,000 youth ages 16–24 in Cook County neither in school nor the workforce. Meanwhile, nonprofits and government workforce agencies are getting people trained and certified for nonspecific positions, leading to programmatic fatigue.

The Obamas bolstered the mayor’s youth summer jobs program and another one focused on building trade apprenticeships with a $2 million pledge in May. Announcing the youth jobs initiative simultaneously with plans for the Obama Library sent a strong message. But for me, it raised important questions: For one, why stop there? How do we scale up youth-focused jobs programs to a model that serves all community members, including older, traditional jobseekers?