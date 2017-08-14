Taraji P. Henson On Charlottesville: We Must Continue To Fight, But Only Through Love

In light of the bigotry and violence displayed in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Saturday, Taraji P. Henson wants people to know that hate will not win.
During a promotional event for Special K on Monday, the actress told HuffPost what it takes to combat white supremacy and violence.
“The only way you resist hate is through love,” she said. “It appears to be like hate is winning but it will not. Nothing good can come from hate. Nothing. No life can survive with hate. You gotta have love ... that’s the only way that we can fix this. And we have to come together.”
The “Empire” actress condemned the “Unite the Right” rally and stressed her message of love in a series of Instagram posts over the past couple of days.
Henson also mentioned the deaths of counter-protester Heather Heyer and the two cops who were in a helicopter crash near Charlottesville on Saturday. She said we must continue the fight for justice and equality.
“Unfortunately, we lost some angels,” she said. “We cannot let their lives be in vain. We have to continue to fight for them; they were bold enough to go out there and risk themselves, then we gotta continue the fight. But only through love.”
