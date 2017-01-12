Taraji P. Henson Lands Leading Role As A Hit Woman In 'Proud Mary'

Noam Galai via Getty Images Slay.

Coming off the major success of her hit drama “Hidden Figures,” Taraji P. Henson has landed her next big movie role, and it’s badass.

Henson has signed on to play a hit woman in an upcoming thriller called “Proud Mary.” Her character, a stone cold killer, will have her life upturned “when she meets a young boy who awakens the maternal instinct she never knew she had,” Variety reports.

The Oscar-nominated actress currently stars as mathematician Katherine G. Johnson in “Hidden Figures,” which debuted number one at the box office on January 6 ― beating out the “Star Wars” blockbuster “Rogue One.”

Henson has won the TV game with the success of her show “Empire,” and now it looks like she’s gearing up to take over Hollywood in 2017.