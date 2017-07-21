Taraji P. Henson Just Gave Us Another Reason To Love Her In 'Proud Mary' Trailer

Taraji P. Henson is snatching edges left and right in the new “Proud Mary” trailer.

The “Empire” star plays Mary, a badass hit woman equipped with an arsenal of sickening wigs, precise aim, a fearless attitude and a taste for Hennessy VSOP. She works for an organized crime family in Boston, but her life takes a turn when one of her jobs goes bad.

The film’s first trailer, set to Ike and Tiny Turner’s “Proud Mary,” dropped on Thursday and needless to say, we’re speechless.

Folks on Twitter, however, had a lot to say about the first explosive look at the movie, and the consensus is “Yaaaaasssss, Taraji!”

Been wanting to see Taraji in her own movie like this since Smokin Aces. I'm ready. https://t.co/IVIvBklcv2 — MistyKnightsTwistOut (@Steph_I_Will) July 20, 2017

I am COMPLETELY here for Taraji P. Henson shooting people and kicking ass in black leather. — ✿ DJ Starnahelena ✿ (@starnahelena) July 21, 2017

#ProudMary I'm always glad to see Taraji P. Henson in anything, but especially if she's kicking ass pic.twitter.com/YXxaDnGziX — babes t. kirk (@OR0ROMUNROE) July 20, 2017

Taraji has gone from Baby Boy to playing a badass assassin for the Boston mafia, in a movie centered around her. RANGE! — Dante Marquis (@DanteMarquis) July 20, 2017

Loving the 70s/Pam Grier throwback vibes of this trailer. Can't wait to see it on the big screen! https://t.co/OVFWLhjS1J — Emily J. (@EmilyJwrites) July 20, 2017

Henson also paid homage to Pam Grier for paving the way for “Proud Mary.”

If it were not for the OG @PamGrier there would be no #ProudMary I salute you QUEEN #DrPamGrier 💋💋💋💪🏾💅🏾 https://t.co/fqc4LbxWZU — Taraji P. Henson (@TherealTaraji) July 20, 2017