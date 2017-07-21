Taraji P. Henson Just Gave Us Another Reason To Love Her In 'Proud Mary' Trailer

Taraji P. Henson is snatching edges left and right in the new “Proud Mary” trailer.
The “Empire” star plays Mary, a badass hit woman equipped with an arsenal of sickening wigs, precise aim, a fearless attitude and a taste for Hennessy VSOP. She works for an organized crime family in Boston, but her life takes a turn when one of her jobs goes bad.
The film’s first trailer, set to Ike and Tiny Turner’s “Proud Mary,” dropped on Thursday and needless to say, we’re speechless.
Folks on Twitter, however, had a lot to say about the first explosive look at the movie, and the consensus is “Yaaaaasssss, Taraji!”
Henson also paid homage to Pam Grier for paving the way for “Proud Mary.”
The film also stars Danny Glover, Neal McDonough and Billy Brown. It hits theaters nationwide on Jan. 12, 2018.
