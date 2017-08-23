STYLE
Target's New Women's Line Has More Sizes Than Ever Before

By Suzy Strutner

Target is rolling out 12 new brands for clothing and home goods over the next two years, and the first one has a lookbook to flip for. 

A New Day is Target’s new women’s clothing brand, partly taking the place of Merona. The line features “versatile, mix-and-match” pieces that will officially debut on Aug. 27, though some items have already started appearing in stores. 

A New Day sizes its pieces from either XS to XXL, XS to 4X or 2-26W, depending on the item. That’s a wider range than Merona offered, and music to our ears. Prices for the lookbook items are all under $45, too. Some items will vary in price based on color, and unfortunately, Target will charge more for extended sizes in some cases, a spokeswoman told HuffPost.

Other than that frustrating move, this collection seems delightful indeed. Take a sneak peek.

  • Target
    Pleated midi skirt, starting at $24.99
  • Target
    Floral applique any day shirt, $19.99
  • Target
    Statement sleeve top, starting at $24.99
  • Target
    Statement sleeve top, starting at $24.99
  • Target
    Foil crepe tee, starting at $24.99
  • Target
    Menswear-inspired top, starting at $19.99
  • Target
    Embroidered military jacket, $34.99
  • Target
    Floral peasant blouse, starting at $24.99
  • Target
    Striped shirtdress, starting at $27.99
  • Target
    Crepe blouse, $19.99
  • Target
    Trench coat with hood, $44.99
  • Target
    Poplin shirt, starting at $24.99
  • Target
    Cropped tweed jacket, $34.99
  • Target
    Plaid boyfriend blazer, $34.99

Suzy Strutner Lifestyle Editor, HuffPost

