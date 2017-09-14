Target Recalls 180,000 Dressers That Are A Major Danger To Children

Target is recalling nearly 180,000 dressers that can tip over or trap and kill children, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.
Most of the recalled Room Essentials 4-drawer dressers were sold online and at Target stores across the U.S. from January 2013 through April 2016, and some were sold in Canada. The CPSC has received 12 reports “of dressers tipping or collapsing, including tipping over on two 3-year-old children,” though no injuries have been reported.
In 2015, Ikea recalled about 27 million chests and dressers after two children died when the dressers tipped over onto them. That incident prompted many people to realize the importance of anchoring furniture to a wall for safety. (Here’s a guide to doing so.)
Customers who own the Target dressers should stop using them if they’re not anchored to a wall and put them out of children’s reach, the CPSC said. Customers can return the dressers to any Target store for a full refund.
CONVERSATIONS