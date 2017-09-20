Target's New Home Line, Project 62, Is Way More Affordable Than You Think

Remember this moment, because you can’t go back to a time before you discovered Target’s new furniture and home line.
That’s right. Target’s highly-anticipated, new in-house homeware collection, Project 62, just dropped online, and the gorgeous line is way more affordable than it looks.
The beautifully modernist designs are a bit of a departure from the retailer’s historically basic housewares, one of several signs of the brand’s push to connect itself to more designer-focused goods.
From rose gold barware and marble cheeseboards, to velvet bedding and Mongolian-fur toss pillows, this is the affordable luxe collection you’ve been waiting for. Check out our favorite pieces from Project 62 below that are sure to sell out.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
