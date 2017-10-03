Taria Pritchett: Unleash Your Fierce Coach

CP: Who is Taria?

Taria Pritchett, millennial empowerment powerhouse who is affectionately called "The Next Oprah Winfrey", is an intuitive confidence coach for women who want to get their sh*t together by owning their worth, attracting the right men, and stepping into their purpose. Recently recognized as one of the "10 Winning Women Who Are Changing the Game in their Own Lanes by Women by Choice, Taria is also a transformational speaker and the creator of Powerfully Positioned Woman Academy. Selected as one of Delaware’s Top 40 under 40 before the age of 25 and featured in Huffington Post, GlambitiousIAm, and Delaware Online; she is the author of the book, Born FIERCE: How to Unleash the Confident Woman Within.

CP: What made you pursue this area of interest?

A bootleg relationship that left me feeling lost and unsure of who I was. I decided to go on a journey to fix my life "Iyanla Vanzant" style because I knew that I was worthy of more. After seeing Angela Bassett and her husband speak at a conference, I was hooked to the idea of being a woman who could be a wife, boss, and mom and shine and glow at the same time. I began to read and learn everything I could get my hands on that would position me to be a more powerful and confident woman. In the process, I began blogging to share the new knowledge I was acquiring and within two years it turned into a coaching business for women who needed to get unleashed from past pain, doubt, fear, and worry.

CP: What is Unleash Your Fierce?

Unleash Your FIERCE is a women's empowerment organization that teaches women how to heal, evolve, and grow the parts of themselves that keep them binded up and stuck in their comfort zones. UYF empowers women to let go of the old and embrace the new that wants to come into their life.

CP: How have you overcome any challenges that you have faced in your business?

I have overcome challenges in my business by surrendering it over to God, having a plan and working the plan daily, and investing in coaches and resources that allow me to grow and flourish when I feel stuck or stagnant.

CP: What advice would you give for others who want to be an entrepreneur?

Don't give up just because you don't see the results you want right away. Keep going. Keep learning. Keep trying. Keep failing. Keep succeeding. Keep it up! All you need is one opportunity, one yes, or one customer. You can do it! Don't forget that in the midst of feeling the glory that every successful person goes through ups and downs in their story. You are no exception.

CP: What’s next for you?

I am opening the doors again to my bestselling coaching program, Powerfully Positioned Woman Academy, focusing more on speaking around the world, building a membership platform for my community, and launching a FIERCE product line next year.

CP: How can others connect with you?

You can connect with me by downloading my free confidence ebook at: www.unleashyourfierce.com/ebook and by following me on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube for daily motivation & inspiration.