Tarot for September 2017

It’s rare when I do a tarot reading for an extended period of time. Typically my readings are for that particular day or a few days at most. However, I’ve decided to introduce another type of reading to the blog, a tarot reading for the new month. A spread that includes four cards representing each week of the month with a single card for the overall influence will be used.

Two cards from the Major Arcana, Death and The Lovers, begin and end the month with the 4 of Swords and the Son of Pentacles representing the second and third weeks. The Moon, a third card from the Major Arcana, signifies the overall influence for September. Air and Earth are influencing from the Minor Arcana cards and the overall numerology is five or change.

Week 1: Beginning with Death, we see the skeleton of a bird against a shaded black background, its remaining feathers ragged and decomposing. Change that is positive and transformational is signified by this thirteenth card of the Major Arcana. The cycle of birth and death, of letting go of what no longer serves, and initiation are among the traditional interpretations of Death.

Week 2: A lamb sits peacefully below four downward pointing swords, the sun’s rays bursting forth from the center of its forehead. Rest, retreat, and healing of one’s mind are the primary influences of the 4 of Swords. But in the case of this card’s expression, the bright sun indicates it’s also a time for the genesis of new ideas.

Week 3: A young buck stands silently beneath a crescent moon that encircles a pentagram. The Son of Pentacles reflects a young man full of integrity and trustworthiness. He is responsible, approaching financial matters in a practical and realistic manner.

Week 4: Two swans fly in unison beneath the ever expanding rays of the Sun. All elements are in balance as The Lovers signifies balanced polarity and partnership. Integration of opposites and surrender are also felt with this sixth card from the Major Arcana. This card asks us to consider not only the experience of our own individuality but our self in others as well.

The Month Overall: A crescent moon hangs in the night sky between two tall trees. The Moon describes cycles and change that is voluntary in nature. It also suggests illusion and deception asking us to confront fear and the shadow side of Self. When The Moon appears in a reading, we’re to feel in to know more making use of magick’s influence to discern truth from deception. There is power in feeling our way, allowing our intuition to guide our path.

⊕≈∞≈⊕

So it looks like we’ll be experiencing some necessary changes next month, although we need to be aware of any deception that might be in play. And it appears that at least the groundwork for change will be laid in the first week of September. We’re learning to let go of the past allowing new experiences to take hold.

In the second week, it appears that some respite is in order to allow for the genesis of new ideas. Although the changes suggested by the cards are positive, transformation can be emotionally taxing so it’s best to take whatever time necessary to process our experiences.

The third week indicates that financial gain may be in store when fostered by a sense of practicality and responsibility. This is further reinforced by our willingness to partner and share responsibilities with others in the fourth week of September. Perhaps giving up control has been difficult in the past but now we’re willing to consider the inclusion of others in our success.

That three cards from the Major Arcana are present indicates the influence of soul archetypes during the month. That suggests major influences are in play and it’s change that’s both necessary and timely. Their overall numerology reduces to one or new beginnings. So the cards are telling us that Source Presence is calling the shots, so we might as well sit back, relax and enjoy the experience. Because change is happening whether we want it or not.

Well, that was fun!