Taste of Hope Goes Broadway

Broadway stars lent shine to Taste of Hope on Monday, July 24th in Manhattan. The summer soiree raised funds for The American Cancer Society's Hope Lodge NYC. Guests mingled, sipped summer wines and noshed on signature plates from New York chefs. Chef Julian Medina from Tolache prepared signature Mexicano dishes. Delicatessen's Chef Michael Ferraro was on hand to plate his delicious creations such as green tea cookie ice cream sandwiches and duck, duck and goose dumplings.

The intimate evening was staged in a triplex with an outdoor garden at 318 West 47th Street, a new boutique condominium. Special guests Brenda Vaccaro, Lawrence O’Donnell, Richard Kind, Derek Klena, Clarke Thorell, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, and Geneva Carr along with Jean Shafiroff, Taste of Hope co-chairs Mark D. Friedman and Jamie Koff came out to support the good cause. A raffle was held for a Chef's Table and wine pairing for four at Chef Eric Ripert's Le Bernardin and tickets to director Ruben Santiago Hudson's Off -Broadway production of "Jesus Hopped the 'A" Train".

Taste of Hope was founded in 2005 by The American Cancer Society as a way to celebrate New York dining while raising funds to help the society's mission to decrease the cancer death rate and increase the potential for more birthday celebrations.