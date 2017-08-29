Taste of Sonoma: Rare Bottles Opened and Award-Winning Cuisine Prepared

William Pruyn

For 13 years, the highly-anticipated Taste of Sonoma event gives the historic Sonoma County wine region a fantastic reason to come out and celebrate harvest and all the delights that make Sonoma wonderful. During this incredible day of feasting and drinking, guests are given access to rare and highly sought after wines, gourmet foods, and locally grown produce.

Wine and food enthusiasts get to enjoy intimate conversations with wine luminaries and winemakers as well as demonstrations and tastings exploring the flavors of the region hosted by top Sonoma County chefs. As the region’s premiere food and wine event, there are more than 200 wineries sharing unique varietals from their acclaimed collections, as well as 60 local chefs featuring mouthwatering bites.

All this liquid goodness is complemented by mouth-watering dishes served by top local chefs including Chef Timothy Bodell of Francis Ford Coppola Winery, Chef Ariel Nadelberg of The Drawing Board, Chef Alec Graham of The County Bench, and Chef Travis Day of Thistle Meats.

Taking center stage at Taste of Sonoma will be some of Sonoma County’s most renowned chefs, including Executive Chef Thomas Schmidt of John Ash & Co Restaurant, Executive Chef Carl Shelton and Winemaker Nicole Hitchcock of J Vineyards & Winery, and veteran Kenwood Restaurateur and YouTube Chef Steve Rose of the organic and biodynamic Rose Ranch.

Designed for both experienced gourmands and curious beginners, each chef will share their secrets for creating beautifully fresh farm-to-table fare and will provide a glimpse into the food-centric Sonoma County lifestyle.

According to this year’s Culinary Host, Chef Thomas Schmidt, of John Ash & Co., the region’s spectacular produce and bounty – from estate-grown vegetables, artisan cheeses, and locally-sourced seafood and meats – is hugely influential for local chefs.

“Sonoma wine country is a chef’s absolute dream,” said Schmidt. “Being centered within a tight-knit agricultural community provides daily inspiration and allows us to create truly memorable dishes that pair perfectly with the unique grape varietals of the region. I’m thrilled to share a taste of this special place with guests at this year’s Taste of Sonoma.”

Taste of Sonoma tickets are available at SonomaWineCountryWeekend.com. Tickets range in price from $150 to $255 per person.