Taste of the Islands: Caribbean Food and More

I cannot believe I missed the Caribbean event of the season. The event celebrated the launch of “Taste the Islands,” season two, a Caribbean culinary and travel series airing on Create TV and public television stations nationwide. Celebrity chefs, Jamaican Hugh “Chef Irie” Sinclair, Haitian Cynthia “Chef Thia” Verna, and Barbadian Barbara Brathwaite were all in attendance and of course, teased the tastebuds of the audience with their appetizing, well-seasoned, scrumptious creations.

“Taste the Islands” is a half-hour cooking series featuring Caribbean-themed recipes and travel segments. The family friendly program presents an opportunity for viewers to learn about the fascinating food and culture of the Caribbean. It is distributed nationwide by American Public Television. “Taste of the Islands” shares Caribbean food and culture with its audience in an authentic, down to earth and entertaining manner. It's one of my fave shows and gives me that home feeling. The chefs are always themselves and their Caribbean accents are music to my ears.

I have personally met Chef Irie and he was a joy to meet. He has the most infectious smile and welcoming vibes; he is kind and always willing to chat, and we could have talked for hours. Kindness still always surprises me. In a world that sometimes feels cold, Chef Irie is a warm Caribbean breeze reminding me of the love of the Caribbean people. I hope you heed my advice and check out “Taste of the Islands” for a great show about great food, not just a great Caribbean show about Caribbean food. Anyone can enjoy these delicious recipes and warmth. “Taste of the Islands” is a taste of the warmth and love of the diverse archipelago that is the Caribbean. Learn more at www.tastetheislandstv.com.