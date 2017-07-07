This Tattoo Artist Proposed To His Girlfriend In The Riskiest Way Imaginable

“Tattoo” and “proposal” are arguably two words that should never be linked. Luckily, this tattoo proposal has a very happy ending.

Last month, tattoo artist Vinny Capaldo-Smith got his girlfriend Brooke Wodark to ink her answer to his marriage proposal. A video Wodark posted of the engagement has over 13 million on views on Facebook and it’s easy to see why: the clip is as sweet as it dramatic. (Will she check “yes”?! Who will foot the bill for the world’s saddest tattoo removal if she checks “no”?)

At the beginning of the video, Wodark thinks she is tattooing a heart on her boyfriend’s ankle; it’s a simple enough design, but she’s all nerves because she’s never tattooed anyone before.

“I’m shaking right now,” she says. “I’m really shaking.”

Before she begins, Capaldo-Smith pulls up his pant leg and reveals a tattoo he’d gotten the day before: “Will you marry me?” it reads, with boxes for Wodark to check “yes” or “no.”

Wodark’s checked response? Yes! (Phew, what a relief.)

In an interview with ABC News, Wodark said she never suspected her boyfriend would pop the question via ink.

“I really didn’t see this coming at all which, looking back, I should have maybe expected a tattoo of some sort,” she told the site. “I had no idea it was going to happen that day. I was just over-the-top ecstatic. It was everything I ever wanted and more.”

The couple plans to walk down the aisle in fall 2018. We don’t know about you, but we hope ring tattoos are involved.