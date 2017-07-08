Taylor Submits Lima to Claim ‘The Ultimate Fighter: Redemption’ Crown

It’s a distinction nine years in the making.

Jesse Taylor, an athlete once booted off The Ultimate Fighter reality show for behavioral issues, finally earned his first win inside the UFC’s Octagon. His comeback story was the ultimate redemption for the 46-fight veteran, who finished opponent Dhiego Lima with a second-round rear naked choke.

“This goes out to all the people that have messed up in life and never given up,” offered Taylor following his victory. The win earned “JT Money” $290,000, the biggest prize in the history of the reality show.

Known for his dominant wrestling and ground game, Taylor executed his gameplan to perfection, taking Lima down early in the first. Taylor threatened with multiple chokes in the opening period, but Lima persevered to make it through the frame.

Still, the round was so lopsided, that Taylor took the period 10-8.

Coming out in the second frame, Lima instantly dropped Taylor with a hook, and the momentum briefly shifted. But after Taylor survived the punch, as well as a brief armbar attempt by Lima, he quickly took his opponent’s back, sinking in the choke, eliciting the tapout 43 seconds into the round.

“I did the strategy of taking a punch to the head,” explained Taylor. “He came on me and he created a scramble, so I guess the punch to the head worked cause he just on jumped me -- that’s kind of what I wanted -- I knew I could out-scramble with him from training with him on the show.”

With the victory, Taylor improves to 8-0 as part of The Ultimate Fighter, finishing five of his opponents over two seasons of the show. He also earns the distinction as the winningest fighter in the history of the TUF franchise.

“This chapter’s closed. I wanna make a run of it. I wanna see how far I can take this ride,” added Taylor.