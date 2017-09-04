Taylor Swift Attends Best Friend's Wedding -- And Then The Booing Starts

Sorry, the new Taylor Swift can’t come to the phone right now either. Why? She’s getting booed while attending her best friend’s wedding.

Amid one of the craziest weeks of her career, the pop star took a break from stirring internet frenzy to be a bridesmaid at the wedding of high school bestie Abigail Anderson.

For those who haven’t dedicated every waking moment to deciphering Swift’s lyrics, Abigail is the redheaded girl she sings about in “Fifteen.” Remember? The one who “gave everything she had to a boy who changed his mind.”

Well, hopefully Swift left that part out of her bridesmaid’s speech, but she did look ever-dutiful on Saturday carrying Anderson’s veil before entering Old Whaling Church in Edgartown, Martha’s Vineyard.

Splash News Taylor Swift is seen carrying the back of her BFF Abigail's wedding dress as they arrive at a church in Martha's Vineyard.

Dressing very much like the old Taylor, the “Ready For It” singer wore a maroon floor-length halter gown with a sweetheart neckline. She paired the look with a bold red lip and a pendant necklace.

Given how everything Swift does these days is shrouded in secrecy, of course, die-hard Swifties jumped at the opportunity to catch a glimpse of their idol, and waited out the day in the rain.

But when their moment of glory came, bodyguards erected a makeshift screen to shield Swift from her adoring public, as she exited the church and hopped in an SUV. That’s when the crowd’s temperament soured and the booing began.

“Taylor, we love you!” someone shouted. “We thought you loved your fans!”

“Very disappointing, not cool,” another fan chimed in.

The least she could’ve done was side-step shimmy out of there like we’ve seen her do before, because that’s something we’d wait in the rain all day to see.