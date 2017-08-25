The Internet Thinks Taylor Swift's Video Looks A *Lot* Like Beyoncé's 'Formation'

The aesthetic for Taylor Swift’s video for “Look What You Made Me Do” seems strikingly similar to Beyonce’s 2016 visual album “Lemonade,” and a lot of people on the interwebs aren’t having it.

Late Thursday night, Swift dropped the first single off her upcoming album, titled “Reputation,” due out Nov. 10. On Friday morning, she shared a teaser clip from the music video, set to premiere in full Sunday at the MTV Video Music Awards.

The 20-second clip showed a countdown along with just a handful of shots from the video and the memo “Brace For Impact.” But the internet was more focused on how familiar the clips looked to a video released by a certain someone ...

... named Beyoncé.

Twitter had some things to say about apparent similarities between “Look What You Made Me Do” and, namely, “Formation.”

When Beyonce and her Formation backup dancers see Taylor Swift's new video pic.twitter.com/H11vxczdCl — Jerrah Mormont (@BostonJerry) August 25, 2017

taylor swift wanna be beyonce so bad. fake surprise album drop, aesthetics. girl bye. — bad demonicana (@bad_dominicana) August 25, 2017

"if he hit it right, I might take his ass to Arby's." pic.twitter.com/IpocGzeQGX — Ziwe (@ziwe) August 25, 2017

When Beyoncé did Taylor Swift we got "Daddy Lessons" but when Taylor Swift did Beyoncé we got "Look What You Made Me Do." #ReturnToSender — Isaac Fitzgerald (@IsaacFitzgerald) August 25, 2017

Wonder if Fox News is going to be as upset by Taylor Swift standing in a v formation as they were when Beyoncé did.🤔 pic.twitter.com/TPFkjSbrl0 — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) August 25, 2017

The song is a poor man's Britney, the video's gonna be a poor man's Beyonce. Taylor Swift wants to be anyone but Taylor Swift. pic.twitter.com/Krar1JFuNJ — Feitelberg (@FeitsBarstool) August 25, 2017

Miley Cyrus: I'm going to jumpstart my career by copying Black strippers.



Katy Perry: I'm going to copy Rihanna.



Taylor Swift: Beyoncé. pic.twitter.com/1PiGHW4MI9 — Justina Ireland (@justinaireland) August 25, 2017

This looks like Lemonade: Crystal Light. https://t.co/x2l6MAZyt0 — ReBecca Theodore (@FilmFatale_NYC) August 25, 2017

Can you imagine the amount of ego & delusion Taylor Swift (who cant even dance BTW) has to try to rip off Beyonce? pic.twitter.com/q7lrcLd7Zz — Cher (@thecherness) August 25, 2017

When he fuck me good I take his ass to Cracker Barrel. pic.twitter.com/y4x1m2cDRD — Michael Arceneaux (@youngsinick) August 25, 2017

people writing about Taylor Swift's new dark direction pic.twitter.com/JEZff9TtbM — Ryan Broderick (@broderick) August 25, 2017