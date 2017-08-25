The Internet Thinks Taylor Swift's Video Looks A *Lot* Like Beyoncé's 'Formation'

The aesthetic for Taylor Swift’s video for “Look What You Made Me Do” seems strikingly similar to Beyonce’s 2016 visual album “Lemonade,” and a lot of people on the interwebs aren’t having it.
Late Thursday night, Swift dropped the first single off her upcoming album, titled “Reputation,” due out Nov. 10. On Friday morning, she shared a teaser clip from the music video, set to premiere in full Sunday at the MTV Video Music Awards.
The 20-second clip showed a countdown along with just a handful of shots from the video and the memo “Brace For Impact.” But the internet was more focused on how familiar the clips looked to a video released by a certain someone ...
... named Beyoncé.
Twitter had some things to say about apparent similarities between “Look What You Made Me Do” and, namely, “Formation.”
CONVERSATIONS