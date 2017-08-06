There’s another Swift on the rise.

Austin Swift, brother to pop star Taylor Swift, has been cast in an indie movie with two big stars, The Wrap reports. The 25-year-old will perform in “Whaling,” an indie film co-written by “Pretty Little Liars” star Tammin Sursok. Sursok, who’s best known for her role as Jenna Marshall, wrote the film with her director husband, Sean McEwen.

Sursok posted a screenshot of Swift’s casting on her Instagram, saying that there would be “more amazing cast announcements coming soon for our film, Whaling.”

But the cast so far isn’t too shabby.

“Whaling” is about a dysfunctional brother and sister who are forced to come together after their mother passes away, according to IMDbPro. Swift, who’s casting was announced on Friday, will play a “small-town hustler.”

Tom Felton, best known for his role of Draco Malfoy in the legendary “Harry Potter” franchise, is also starring in the movie and has been in several photos on set. But Swift is no stranger to being in projects with big names. He has already been in movies with Pierce Brosnan, Elle Fanning and Ben Affleck.